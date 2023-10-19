Elon Musk is introducing a $1 per year fee ‘to combat Twitter bots’ – these 18 tweeters offered their ten cents

Social Media

As he teased a few weeks ago, without informing the supposed CEO of Twitter/X, Elon Musk is moving towards a subscription-only model for the platform he bought in October 2022, which has lost around 17% of its value in the subsequent year.

Twitter/X is testing a new program called ‘Not A Bot’ that will require new unverified users to pay a $1 annual subscription to be able to post and interact (like, retweet, comment) on other posts. pic.twitter.com/kpSsZcMaQ5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2023

Initially, the $1-per-year fee will only apply to new users in New Zealand and the Philippines, but is likely to become standardised if Musk considers it to be a success or chooses not to admit that he doesn’t.

He confirmed, via his own account, that it’s intended to deter bots, which is what he also said about the $8-per-month Twitter Blue fee, and that’s worked really, really well.*

*It hasn’t.

Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users. This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2023

The step towards having to hand over sensitive details to use the site went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

Incredible that Elon Musk has trashed this place so hard that he has to start charging to keep it running, when it was worth 44billion when it was free, had so many more features and actual staff. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 18, 2023

2.

rolling out a new worse idea regularly is smart because I almost forgot that his last plan was to get rid of blocking https://t.co/XT3WcXY8CF — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 18, 2023

3.

We've all had the "man, if every one of my followers just gave me $1" thought. Most relatable he's ever been, imo. https://t.co/JRPWVTg2Lj — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) October 18, 2023

4.

I would pay zero dollars a year to use Twitter, I pay a high psychological price to be here already, why add money to it https://t.co/QvtDxieRYY — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) October 18, 2023

5.

Another masterful move from Elon Musk that new Twitter users will be required to purchase the latest Tim Pool album before tweeting. pic.twitter.com/eOsy2PTFAb — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 18, 2023

6.

Lol, this site is cooked. https://t.co/sXUy6SM7eB — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 17, 2023

7.

.@elonmusk new business idea… paid tier where you get to send death threats — Punishedylon Bee (@ACABylonBee) October 18, 2023

8.

I would rather hit my balls with a hammer than trust Elon Musk with my credit card number. https://t.co/lC7RgVAcrY — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 18, 2023

9.

as bad as things are right now I must admit that it makes me laugh that elon musk is now begging me for a singular dollar. maybe he can come squeegee my car’s window and I’ll think about it https://t.co/LR9zBdiPFq — [email protected] why not (@rebeccawatson) October 18, 2023

10.