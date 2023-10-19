Social Media

Elon Musk is introducing a $1 per year fee ‘to combat Twitter bots’ – these 18 tweeters offered their ten cents

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2023

As he teased a few weeks ago, without informing the supposed CEO of Twitter/X, Elon Musk is moving towards a subscription-only model for the platform he bought in October 2022, which has lost around 17% of its value in the subsequent year.

Initially, the $1-per-year fee will only apply to new users in New Zealand and the Philippines, but is likely to become standardised if Musk considers it to be a success or chooses not to admit that he doesn’t.

He confirmed, via his own account, that it’s intended to deter bots, which is what he also said about the $8-per-month Twitter Blue fee, and that’s worked really, really well.*

*It hasn’t.

The step towards having to hand over sensitive details to use the site went down as well as you’d expect.

