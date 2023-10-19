Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to this ‘tombstone’ of beef is only as bad as it deserves
You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to know that this recipe is a disaster – but it helps.
Watch his reaction to the beef and pasta nightmare.
@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @JaneBrain That doesnt look like dinner…..it looks like a slipper !!! #ramsayreacts ♬ original sound – JaneBrain
“Seriously. Not even Gino D’Acampo would do that.”
TikTok’s rage bait cook, Jane Brain, knew exactly what she was doing when she cooked up that monstrosity – and the comments were no more complimentary than Gordon Ramsay had been.
Mixing bbq sauce and tomato sauce was the biggest crime here not gonna lie.
Pauly Long
Isn’t this like dangerous????
GloBee
That’s one recipe I definitely will not be trying.
Gwen
They really threw every ingredient from their pantry and fridge into that.
liv
Your honesty is brutal but ya gotta love you.
Louise O’Driscoll
What are people doing in America?
Dean Morrison
It’s like she got bored and decided to do a science experiment.
Charlotte
That is all kind of wrong.
xcron
Comes with a complimentary angiogram.
ForGoodnessSake
Dreamybullfan_69 would have liked to shoot their shot with the ingredients.
I could’ve made something good with allat.
It’s not even Jane’s worst food crime, which was probably this.
@myjanebrain
I’m never making burgers another way
Source Gordon Ramsay Image Screengrab