Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to this ‘tombstone’ of beef is only as bad as it deserves

You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to know that this recipe is a disaster – but it helps.

Watch his reaction to the beef and pasta nightmare.

“Seriously. Not even Gino D’Acampo would do that.”

TikTok’s rage bait cook, Jane Brain, knew exactly what she was doing when she cooked up that monstrosity – and the comments were no more complimentary than Gordon Ramsay had been.

Mixing bbq sauce and tomato sauce was the biggest crime here not gonna lie.

Pauly Long

Isn’t this like dangerous????

GloBee

That’s one recipe I definitely will not be trying.

Gwen

They really threw every ingredient from their pantry and fridge into that.

liv

Your honesty is brutal but ya gotta love you.

Louise O’Driscoll

What are people doing in America?

Dean Morrison

It’s like she got bored and decided to do a science experiment.

Charlotte

That is all kind of wrong.

xcron

Comes with a complimentary angiogram.

ForGoodnessSake

Dreamybullfan_69 would have liked to shoot their shot with the ingredients.

I could’ve made something good with allat.



It’s not even Jane’s worst food crime, which was probably this.

Source Gordon Ramsay Image Screengrab