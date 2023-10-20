US

A bear broke into a Connecticut home and stole a lasagne from the freezer. Suck on that, Goldilocks!

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2023

If you’ve been wondering how to keep spiders from coming into the house during their mating season – because your home is not a sleazy spider motel, right? – spare a thought for one family in Connecticut, New England, where their unwelcome vistor wouldn’t have been deterred by a few conkers in the corners of the room.

How do you know when a bear has been in your home?

Giant paw prints on the window sill, a missing lasagne …oh, and Ring doorbell footage.

Twitter could bearly contain itself. No, you shut up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Presumably, the bear was acting under the orders of Garfield.

READ MORE

A Chinese zoo had to deny that one of their bears was a person in a costume – and we can see why

Source Sky News Image Screengrab