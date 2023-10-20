A bear broke into a Connecticut home and stole a lasagne from the freezer. Suck on that, Goldilocks!

US

If you’ve been wondering how to keep spiders from coming into the house during their mating season – because your home is not a sleazy spider motel, right? – spare a thought for one family in Connecticut, New England, where their unwelcome vistor wouldn’t have been deterred by a few conkers in the corners of the room.

Surveillance footage shows the moment a bear entered a home in Connecticut looking for food and stole a frozen lasagne pic.twitter.com/I1c9OSbi41 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 18, 2023

How do you know when a bear has been in your home? Giant paw prints on the window sill, a missing lasagne …oh, and Ring doorbell footage.

Twitter could bearly contain itself. No, you shut up.

1.

Sorry if it can identify a refrigerator and pull food out the freezer it can pay taxes https://t.co/Wq6b1cRtD5 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 19, 2023

2.

Low-key want to invite the adorably domesticated bear over for a baked lasagne so I can adopt it https://t.co/gFTa9RgVZ7 pic.twitter.com/tAUHmpF1Vr — Olly (@ollyw1ll) October 19, 2023

3.

Not sure how they got hold of this footage of me coming in from the pub https://t.co/HAfKnO4LGy — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 19, 2023

4.

I'll have this. Thankyou, goodbye . I wonder if the bear waited for it to defrost https://t.co/JmhnakvBkA — Karys Aria Snaith (@Avaface09) October 19, 2023

5.

that bear has been in that house before btw. they just didn’t know bc look at how it went straight to the freezer dfkm??? https://t.co/zwUbU51Zqo — olls D. luffy! (✯◡✯) (@k_illua) October 19, 2023

6.

These fake pranks are getting out of hand. The bear clearly looks at the camera several times, he’s in on it https://t.co/vWFwngMChA — Josh (@josha1995_) October 19, 2023

7.

Madge, I've cooked too much lasagne again. It's in the freezer drawer, so help yourself to it if you're passing by the house. Bear enters house and helps herself to frozen lasagne: https://t.co/sMccTA4zEt — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) October 17, 2023

8.

There's honey in the cupboard on the kitchen counter too,Mr. bear… — Martin Nguyen (@MartinGememes) October 18, 2023

9.

she said and this one’s for sending us goldilocks https://t.co/q2ldiwy1WE — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) October 18, 2023

10.

You might say it's smarter than the average bear… https://t.co/4RJzBu0z0o — Dan Ogunshakin (@DanOgunshakin) October 18, 2023

11.

Didn’t even close the freezer, the audacity https://t.co/3lbKiOD1oM — nyash wheeler (@chideraaye) October 19, 2023

12.

In an ideal world you want bears to roam free safely away from the dangers of coming into contact with humans but this kind of thing still amuses me. https://t.co/A2ut3x4ITr — Andy Fox (@fox_andy) October 19, 2023

Presumably, the bear was acting under the orders of Garfield.

READ MORE

A Chinese zoo had to deny that one of their bears was a person in a costume – and we can see why

Source Sky News Image Screengrab