NASA dared to suggest people were unlikely to visit Jupiter any time soon and the extraordinary Twitter pile-on was out of this world

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2023

Spare a thought for whoever it was at NASA who had the temerity on Twitter to suggest people were unlikely to visit Jupiter any time soon.

Because it prompted a Twitter pile-on from people accusing the space agency of a lack of ambition and it’s quite the read.

So much so that NASA felt compelled to later follow it up with this.

Yeah, but people are still not going to be visiting Jupiter any time soon.

We’re with @JimMFelton.

And these people.

