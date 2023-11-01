This beluga has perfected the art of the jump scare
A clip of a beluga whale appearing to prank a little girl, originally shared on Instagram, has gone wildly viral with almost 36 million views after being posted on TikTok by the @overtime account.
Watch what happens.
@overtime That woulda scared me too ngl #jumpscare #funnyanimals #shoutoutot ♬ original sound – Overtime
We might have cried, too – to be fair. TikTok users thought it was hilarious.
That beluga found his lifetime hobby that involves lifetime trauma. xD
He felt so guilty.
Hung around to admire the carnage, lol.
The lady went to record before comforting her child.
Bro just Casually swims up and then straight up did a jump scare.
Bro let his intrusive thoughts win.
Awwww I think he was trying to play with her not scare her.
He was just saying WHALE HELLO DEARIE.
Hehe noticed something else.
Why the other one in the back upsidedown?
This was almost inevitable.
You mean he did that on …porpoise.
It looks like it might be a beluga thing.
@lekbazone #Beluga #Baleine #Whale #WhiteWhale #BaleineBlanche #Aquarium #Play #Visitor #Visiteur #Park #parcanimalier #Bassin #Kid #Enfant #Child #Children #lol #mdr #pourtoi #Fyp #Fy #Nice #ForYourPage #ForYou #Animals #Animaux ♬ Comedy Music – Nissa
Source @overtime Image Screengrab