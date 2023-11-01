This fabulous video hilariously nails what it’s like to book an Airbnb (watch to the end!)

Entertainment

If you’ve ever tried to find somewhere to stay on Airbnb – so all of us then – you are very much going to enjoy this fabulous video which is currently going wildly viral over on Twitter.

It’s comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell hilariously nailing exactly what it’s like to book somewhere with the holiday rental company.

And when we say watch to the end, this time we really mean it.

booking an airbnb pic.twitter.com/QCCjOWF0XI — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023

Just perfect! And here are just a few of the people over on Twitter who thought exactly the same thing.

'… or a crane' with Niles's head popping up was definitely my favourite and +1 for keeping in the word buncles — Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) November 1, 2023

This is stellar work. — A Normal Mouse (@ANormalMouse) November 1, 2023

Haha…Whenever people stay at my place I’m putting out big bowls of water for sharing — Steve Holt (@Steve_Holt11) November 1, 2023

Haha. The true airbnb experience https://t.co/CoAOAFtxeX — Mick Ferry (@MickFerry) November 1, 2023

Did you watch to the end?

I peed my pants a little, laughing pic.twitter.com/XaqPwVJwnu — Enrique Moreno (@enriquemoreno) November 1, 2023

I will not rest until everyone on this planet has wet themselves — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023

