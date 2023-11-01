Entertainment

This fabulous video hilariously nails what it’s like to book an Airbnb (watch to the end!)

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2023

If you’ve ever tried to find somewhere to stay on Airbnb – so all of us then – you are very much going to enjoy this fabulous video which is currently going wildly viral over on Twitter.

It’s comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell hilariously nailing exactly what it’s like to book somewhere with the holiday rental company.

And when we say watch to the end, this time we really mean it.

Just perfect! And here are just a few of the people over on Twitter who thought exactly the same thing.

In the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @5tevieM on Twitter here and on Instgram here .

And you can find @LolaRoseMaxwell on Twitter here and on Instagram over here!

And while we’re at it, you can also find Stevie’s podcast, Nobody Panic, over here.

Did you watch to the end?

Source @5tevieM