This fabulous video hilariously nails what it’s like to book an Airbnb (watch to the end!)
If you’ve ever tried to find somewhere to stay on Airbnb – so all of us then – you are very much going to enjoy this fabulous video which is currently going wildly viral over on Twitter.
It’s comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell hilariously nailing exactly what it’s like to book somewhere with the holiday rental company.
And when we say watch to the end, this time we really mean it.
booking an airbnb pic.twitter.com/QCCjOWF0XI
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023
Just perfect! And here are just a few of the people over on Twitter who thought exactly the same thing.
'… or a crane' with Niles's head popping up was definitely my favourite
and +1 for keeping in the word buncles
— Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) November 1, 2023
This is fantastic! https://t.co/mr4fCBGC3k
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 1, 2023
This is stellar work.
— A Normal Mouse (@ANormalMouse) November 1, 2023
Perfection https://t.co/VhlpSqU6Fo
— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) November 1, 2023
Haha…Whenever people stay at my place I’m putting out big bowls of water for sharing
— Steve Holt (@Steve_Holt11) November 1, 2023
Haha. The true airbnb experience https://t.co/CoAOAFtxeX
— Mick Ferry (@MickFerry) November 1, 2023
In the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @5tevieM on Twitter here and on Instgram here .
And you can find @LolaRoseMaxwell on Twitter here and on Instagram over here!
And while we’re at it, you can also find Stevie’s podcast, Nobody Panic, over here.
Did you watch to the end?
I peed my pants a little, laughing pic.twitter.com/XaqPwVJwnu
— Enrique Moreno (@enriquemoreno) November 1, 2023
I will not rest until everyone on this planet has wet themselves
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 1, 2023
Source @5tevieM