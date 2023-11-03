13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s that time – of course it is! – when we round up our 13 favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.
1. ‘Not a welcoming church’
2. ‘Cat v intellectual Mouse’
3. ‘Got roasted by a police twitter’
4. ‘Straight for the kill’
5. ‘Awesome response to a stupid FB meme’
6. ‘No date for him’
7. ‘He’s got some front(s)’
Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023
Article Pages: 1 2