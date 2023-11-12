An incredible clip of a heroic German Shepherd protecting a toddler went wildly viral all over again

Animals

There are many stories of brave and heroic dogs that have saved their owners’ lives, but such occasions are rarely caught on camera. However, one such clip has resurfaced of a loyal German Shepherd and it’s a remarkable watch.

It was shared by Wild Content on Twitter and quickly racked up almost 10 million views.

Let’s take a look…

Bro this just blew my mind pic.twitter.com/Uvmnrx1xkl — Wild content (@NoCapFights) October 1, 2023

Wonderful stuff! Made even better by the fact the dog is wearing a shirt.

Here’s what other viewers made of it…

1.

Smartest dog alive — Bianca (@L6dyKiller248) October 3, 2023

2.

What kind of super hero dog is this shit?! I need one of these! https://t.co/3PmN7lv3F8 — Matkat83 (@MatKat83) October 2, 2023

3.

Timeout real quick… So are you telling me dogs have this level of intelligence, and most of them choose to be jerks and lick their butts all day long? Hell nah let me go speak to my dog real quick. Gonna show him this video https://t.co/uuz8B1Goe6 — NΞRO (@ok_nero) October 2, 2023

4.

That’s a real service animal. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) October 1, 2023

5.

6.

Bro I’ve seen smart ass dogs but man this may be the smartest one I’ve ever seen https://t.co/WF47Dwf5B0 — KayJay (@imkayyjayy) October 2, 2023

7.

that dog probably put that t-shirt on himself https://t.co/q0e5LvxWzV — jzy (@jasperwillCUnow) October 2, 2023

8.

For all dog lovers. Not sure we deserve them. https://t.co/CBVfNZuo3d — Roger Paul Mitchell (@RPMComo) October 2, 2023

9.

This is just stunning. It might also redefine what some people say separate humans from animals (no spoilers). https://t.co/CbbigdeyCo — Adam Bloom (@adambloomie2) October 2, 2023

10.

It this wasn’t captured on camera I wouldn’t believe it. https://t.co/jRm9ofFMxP — Ollie Horn – Edinburgh Fringe tix on sale! (@olliehorncomedy) October 1, 2023

11.

There is NO FUCKING WAYYYYY https://t.co/MHH1hwZIgu — FREE TAXSTONE! (@MuvaofGotti) October 2, 2023

The very definition of a Good Boy.

Source Wild Content Image Screengrab