Science

Nothing can prepare you for the effect on your voice of breathing in the world’s heaviest non-toxic gas

Poke Staff. Updated November 14th, 2023

Most of us at one point or another will have taken a suck on a helium balloon for comic effect, and it is never less than 100% funny.

What we’ve never tried, and doubtless will, is taking a lung full of the world’s heaviest non-toxic gas.

Fortunately for us, @theCodyReeder over at Cody’s Lab on YouTube has done just this and it’s … spectacular.

Rarely have we wanted to do something – and really not wanted to do it – so much at the same time.

In three words.

Also, don’t try this at home. Seriously, war child.

Source @theCodyReeder H/T @Rainmaker1973