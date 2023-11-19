They didn’t think this through – water fountain edition

Life

Somebody somewhere didn’t have their thinking cap on when they installed whichever of these went in last.

Absolutely shocking!

u/uncomfortableallover added an update.

For background, I’m an electrician and the circuit was turned off before making the video. I’m not a complete idiot.

Reddit users were as impressed as you’d expect.

Maybe don’t do that.

LessHateful

It’s perfectly safe. There is yellow caution tape.

MyNameCannotBeSpoken

Engineering solution, there’s a valve underneath that let’s you adjust the pressure. I know that not because I’m an engineer, but because when I was a kid I used to turn that valve all the way up to watch the other kids get water shot up their noses.

LazerWolf53

If you’ve drunk water from that fountain, you’re immune to Covid-19.

NJDaddy2021 Because you’re dead.

John__Wick

Well at least it doesn’t force you to French kiss the nozzle for a bit of water. Camera pans over – Oh.

Zachary916

dblan9 had a joke – we hope.

Water puts out fire so its fine to spray that on the electrical outlet.

Just in case – NEVER put water on an electrical fire. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.

