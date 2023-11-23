US

Ben Shapiro tried to own Joe Biden for having so many birthday cake candles and got burnt

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 23rd, 2023

A few days ago, Joe Biden turned 81. On Instagram, he shared a photo of his cake with the raging inferno of all those candles.

He made a little joke about it.

“Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro thought the image only served to remind people of one of the main objections they have to the President – his age.

Shapiro wasn’t done. He thought of a follow-up joke.

Not everyone shared the avid Trump fan’s animosity towards Joe Biden – and they weren’t afraid to tell him.

The very funny MAGA parody Gary Peterson added this.

