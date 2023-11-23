Ben Shapiro tried to own Joe Biden for having so many birthday cake candles and got burnt

US

A few days ago, Joe Biden turned 81. On Instagram, he shared a photo of his cake with the raging inferno of all those candles.

He made a little joke about it.

“Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro thought the image only served to remind people of one of the main objections they have to the President – his age.

Shapiro wasn’t done. He thought of a follow-up joke.

Not everyone shared the avid Trump fan’s animosity towards Joe Biden – and they weren’t afraid to tell him.

1.

I don’t know. I think the biggest blunder was when one candidate called half the country vermin. https://t.co/cv1IkCIJaL — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 21, 2023

2.

Wow! With everything Trump has done and is doing this is the best you got. Even on President Biden’s birthday you can’t just say Happy Birthday or nothing at all. — Papo (@pjampaganza) November 21, 2023

3.

A picture 99% of the electorate will never even see is one of the worst campaign blunders you’ve ever seen? Ben is a complete moron. https://t.co/qwVs2MUFNE — Sean (@seanschuerman) November 21, 2023

4.

TIL that for every old man's birthday party, Ben Shapiro was so irritating he got kicked out before the cake showed up. https://t.co/YJKhCnQS7o — Pointless Rebellions (@NoPointRebel) November 21, 2023

5.

Ben is a fascinating case study in how you can pretend so hard to be upset about stupid things that you actually start believing it. https://t.co/Ro0Vt8C3xm — Damned Therapist (@DamnedTherapist) November 21, 2023

6.

7.

The other dude was literally arrested multiple times and has a mug shot but blowing out candles on your birthday is such a blunder? Yes Biden is old. So is Trump. I’d rather have the old dude without racketeering charges blowing out lots of candles running this country than… https://t.co/6SLxWDfVd8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 21, 2023

8.

‘Joe Biden is like Al Pacino.’ Great diss ig https://t.co/1aDGSN0FnH — Hopper (@ed_hop) November 21, 2023

9.

This reads like a Regina George tweet lmao https://t.co/hhTLvjQDrS pic.twitter.com/Qu7gQaOhsp — Nāga ⚜️ (@Malumo91) November 21, 2023

10.

So much hatred man, find yourself a friend, you need one. — White Malta Knight (@GreenoKingo) November 21, 2023

11.

So you made a post, not about politics or anything important, just to literally degrade someone. Cool story bro, the world needs more people like you to hate just for the sake of hating. Not everyone gets past the "high school drama" stage in life it seems. — Ꝁȥ | ℝ | (@AarKriz) November 21, 2023

12.

Somebody is Hella mad that he didn't get invited to go to Chuck E. Cheese for cake & ice cream! — Mama.B.Energy (@MamaBEnergy1) November 21, 2023

13.

Hm, I think the worst campaign blunder I ever saw was when Donald Trump lied that the election was stolen and told Republicans not to vote in the Georgia runoffs and then Democrats won the US Senate and his supporters attacked the Capitol building the next day. https://t.co/54qRj3YlrM — “Internet Conor” (@conorjrogers) November 21, 2023

14.

I’d rather have 81 candles on my cake than 91 criminal charges hanging over my head! https://t.co/bW3cuXDoEv — LMcNell (@StrongLikeB00) November 21, 2023

The very funny MAGA parody Gary Peterson added this.

But seriously folks, it's the wokesters with the derangement syndrome. #CakeGate https://t.co/ov8t4IQ1aH — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) November 21, 2023

