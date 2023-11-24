25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

The weather’s rubbish, pay day is too far off and some of you have seen Nigel Farage’s naked arse. You really need a pick-me-up. We all do, in fact.

Luckily, we’ve gathered 25 very funny tweets to wipe the bad stuff from your mind for a while.

1.

A good insult is to call someone a ‘wimble’. A wimble is a boring tool. pic.twitter.com/DZVXWA7F4C — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) November 19, 2023

2.

I don’t want to know when my food is “best by.” I want to know at which point eating it will kill me. — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) November 20, 2023

3.

The more I parent the more convinced I am that the ears on toddlers are purely for decoration. — Shit I tell my toddler (@Toddler_talkin) November 18, 2023

4.

5.

Lovely to see a traditional old business like this thriving ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VoGrnz6CSs — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) November 18, 2023

6.

when you walk past the chippy on a winter’s evening. pic.twitter.com/iDG5BhocFs — kramerica industries (@hepimp) November 18, 2023

7.

"What's up, babe? You've hardly worn your North Norfolk District Council clog…" pic.twitter.com/Awo6dbzc6z — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) November 18, 2023

8.

9.

When I turned 18, my old man took us to the pub for my 'first' pint. Lovely gesture that was going really well until the bartender greeted me by first name and asked where the rest of my mates were. — Fesshole (@fesshole) November 18, 2023

10.

Love going out for dinner because if I was to eat a basket of bread before my meal at home it would be considered weird, reckless & possibly dysfunctional but in a restaurant it is considered normal, healthy and dare I say even chic — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) November 18, 2023

11.

My best explanation of parallel lines: pic.twitter.com/ynAl6Sdpb8 — Howie Hua (@howie_hua) November 19, 2023

12.