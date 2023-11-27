‘What Americanism makes you irrationally angry?’ 18 transatlantic irritations

Social Media

Someone named u/blaze13131 had a question for r/AskUK.

What Americanism makes you irrationally angry?

They added this –

‘Not “could of” or “on accident” as the anger there is justified but something that does make some semblance of grammatical sense that is a common American expression.’

We’re pretty sure ‘could of’ is just a grammatical error, rather than an Americanism, but anyway – these answers kept cropping up.

FidelityBob

The American penchant for skipping prepositions. “Let’s eat Monday”. Who is Monday and why are we going to eat him?

gjDUcxzAE

Pissed to mean annoyed. There’s nothing annoying about having too much to drink.

FatVeg

“I could care less” meaning “I couldn’t care less”.

unimaginativenameABC

“Y’all” really grips my shite, I automatically assume I’m talking with a barely literate Old Man Clampett

UsterManInScotland

I know it it’s short for gasoline, but I’ll never not find calling something that is a liquid ‘Gas’ ridiculous.

kcufasu

SteerKarma

“I was visiting with my Mother”. NO! You VISITED your Mother!

mastermalaprop

Calling a quarter of something ‘one fourth’ gets me for some reason, even though it does make sense!

Mxr0se

“Can I get a…” No, you can’t.

heavenhelpyou

Math instead of maths.

toonultra

Following up something mildly controversial with “Just sayin”.

IrnBrhu

Having worked in hospitality for over 30 years, the one that gets me is… “Can I do a beer?” “Can I do a coke?” “Can I do a what the fuck ever?” Jesus H tap dancing Christ it drives me fucking batshit. Do what exactly? You can buy one. You can purchase or have whatever you want. But DO?

Admirable-trouble

One I’ve noticed recently is people saying zero instead of no. People now say they’ve got zero idea instead of no idea, for example.

tontification

Rowt instead of route gets up my nose

Professional_fan8724

“Skim milk”. “Whip cream”. No. It is milk that has been skimmed, therefore it is “skimmed” milk. It’s cream that has been whipped, so it’s “whipped” cream. Not skim milk and whip cream. Just bloody lazy.

PomeloSad753

Candy, I pull my children up all the time for saying candy, sweets , it’s sweets!

GemGem1985

American Reddit user The-KChampion123 called out the Brits.

This thread is hilarious though, it’s giving angry ex vibes.

Harsh but fair.

