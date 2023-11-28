Liz Truss is backing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics

When Liz Truss exited Downing Street after just 49 days in power – and we’re using the word ‘power’ very loosely – few of us would have expected to hear so much from her, but she’s barely been out of the news.

Things that lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister: – London 2012’s Olympic Torch Relay

– Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing

– Love Island this summer

– The Last Tory Leadership Election

– This lettuce ~AA pic.twitter.com/2Mb59s3XUG — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 20, 2022

The woman whose financial plans crashed the UK economy and caused people’s mortgages to become considerably more expensive seems to come out with a new play for political respect each week – largely claiming that her budget would have worked if it had been implemented.

They said she’d never return to frontline politics but here she is a year later playing pretend prime ministers https://t.co/H9DzxsmiVI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 16, 2023

Her attempt to shoehorn herself into the US political sphere continues, and you can probably guess which horse she’s backing.

"Liz Truss has thrown her weight behind Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign" Absolutely loopy. All the cognitive powers of a lobotomised hazelnut.https://t.co/TUksQL41PA — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 27, 2023

We’re not sure how useful an endorsement that will prove to be, but it was excellent joke fodder.

1.

Loser comes out for loser. https://t.co/hoRKk5M5v4 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 27, 2023

2.

A Liz Truss endorsement – about as welcome as a meteor strike on your nether regions. First time I've ever felt sorry for Donald Trump. https://t.co/CTAgNJr6Md — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 27, 2023

3.

Liz Truss throws weight behind Donald Trump for US President https://t.co/rMYQ5E9HFV pic.twitter.com/FEncZOMkgc — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) November 27, 2023

4.

I am not sure Liz Truss knows what Donald Trump's foreign policy actually is… — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) November 27, 2023

5.

"Well I was all set to vote for Joe Biden until I heard what Liz Truss had to say." pic.twitter.com/hqAVqXuC0y — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 27, 2023

6.

That Tories wanted Liz Truss and Liz Truss wants Donald Trump gives you a pretty good insight into what the so-called Conservative Party has become. https://t.co/JwznZcJOxL — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) November 27, 2023

7.

Liz Truss has apparently endorsed Trump. Well, that’s practically him back in for certain now. Now if he can just get the lettuce onside as well… — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 27, 2023

8.

Liz Truss throws weight behind Donald Trump for President: ‘There must be conservative leadership in the US’ Americans are like, Who?https://t.co/strw7UPY1x — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) November 27, 2023

9.

Truss: I back Trump.

Trump: Er… would you mind keeping that to yourself?https://t.co/8JnAjXu329 — @DaveCohennewBarryGoldmannovelNov23 (@DaveCohencomedy) November 27, 2023

10.

This suggests Truss is as ignorant about international politics as she is about domestic affairs. That’s quite something. https://t.co/hbKil26gId — Steven Fielding (@PolProfSteve) November 27, 2023

11.

This is going to be quite the choice looming for other Tory MPs. Do they back an increasingly unhinged US Republican party, most likely represented by a borderline-sociopathic fantasist/would-be dictator, or not? Liz Truss has gone for the first option. https://t.co/mDGZqQxzqo — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) November 27, 2023

12.

This discredited cretin is now so far down the far right rabbit hole that it’s nibbling the earth’s core. pic.twitter.com/JTMOxU49av — Brendan May (@bmay) November 27, 2023

13.

Not content with causing chaos here, Liz Truss is taking her *wisdom* across the pond ‍♀️ https://t.co/9UXVEhftQD — Catherine Lawler (@CatherineLawler) November 27, 2023

14.

liz truss has to have one of the worst political instincts in british politics pic.twitter.com/HYEOc5kdIE — only skims headlines (@prosocial_dem) November 28, 2023

15.

Deplorable, deluded woman.

Liz Truss backs Trump with call for Republican presidential victory https://t.co/T6lCZXH1hs — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) November 27, 2023

They’ll undoubtedly end up having a special relationship.

Trump and Truss. A match made in somewhere rather different from heaven. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 27, 2023

