Politics

Liz Truss is backing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race – 15 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2023

When Liz Truss exited Downing Street after just 49 days in power – and we’re using the word ‘power’ very loosely – few of us would have expected to hear so much from her, but she’s barely been out of the news.

The woman whose financial plans crashed the UK economy and caused people’s mortgages to become considerably more expensive seems to come out with a new play for political respect each week – largely claiming that her budget would have worked if it had been implemented.

Her attempt to shoehorn herself into the US political sphere continues, and you can probably guess which horse she’s backing.

We’re not sure how useful an endorsement that will prove to be, but it was excellent joke fodder.

They’ll undoubtedly end up having a special relationship.

Source Independent Image Screengrab, Screengrab