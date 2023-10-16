Liz Truss is fighting the ‘battle of ideas’ alongside Ted Cruz and it’s a marriage made in Twitter mockery heaven

Pics

As part of her continued efforts to convince the world that her fiscal policies wouldn’t have crashed the economy if they’d just been allowed to run for longer, Liz Truss has been popping up on any right-wing forum that will have her.

It turns out that one of the right-wing spaces prepared to tolerate the (briefly) former PM is the home of Ted and Heidi Cruz.

If the man who fled to Cancun while his fellow Texans froze in a storm and the worst runner-up to an iceberg since the Titanic have any fighting to do in the battle of ideas, let’s hope it leads to a What Not to Do handbook.

Tweeters had plenty of thoughts to share.

1.

you’re standing with a guy who thought the Paris Climate Agreement only affected people living in Paris. hope you guys win that battle of ideas x https://t.co/skeYM9mpv6 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 14, 2023

2.

What a bunch of absolute jokers — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 14, 2023

3.

If you think that’s a demonstration of credibility @trussliz, you’re a moron. https://t.co/qs2QaAlLvP — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) October 14, 2023

4.

Did he not see what happened when she visited the Queen? RIP Ted. https://t.co/6RfKTZe5EP — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 15, 2023

5.

I'm becoming convinced that Liz Truss is Sacha Baron Cohen's greatest character yet. pic.twitter.com/G0raelFs04 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 14, 2023

6.

Liz is a long way from the Lib Dems now. What a journey! However, for her own safety, she shouldn't even be allowed in the same room as an idea. https://t.co/CCFrxvyNF3 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 14, 2023

7.

It’s like a portal has been opened to the fifth dimension. https://t.co/T0otkXpwhK — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) October 15, 2023

8.

Ted Cruz voted to overturn the 2020 US Presidential Election and hand Donald Trump another term in office, despite the American people electing Joe Biden. No former British PM, even one who was only PM for 10 seconds, should associate with an enemy of democracy like @tedcruz. https://t.co/W2LfSpcgOR — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 14, 2023

9.

What a meeting of skull cavities. https://t.co/8xM8T4gJMA — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 14, 2023

10.

Out of touch, universally despised and an embarrassment to the electorate.

You folks have so much in common. https://t.co/FD8yhBqKCT — @[email protected] (@gdimelow) October 15, 2023

11.

Pro life hack Mr & Mrs Cruz – do not take any financial advice from this woman. You can thank me later. — Natasha Allen (@ecoscientist22) October 14, 2023

12.

In the battle of Ideas, Liz Truss is not so much a major general, more a field kitchen potato peeler https://t.co/rh7dT50Nwp — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) October 14, 2023

13.

Liz Truss has achieved the impossible. She's made me feel sorry for Ted Cruz. https://t.co/WGnTBZIuPs — Posh Nigel ⚽️ (@Nigel1934) October 15, 2023

14.

Liz Truss in 2021 – "We must stand together for freedom and democracy." Liz Truss in 2023 – Palling around with a man who tried to overturn a presidential election and who peddles voter fraud conspiracy theories https://t.co/STW8SNfvMj — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) October 15, 2023

The Truss visit could be good news for the Democrats.

If Liz Truss is giving Ted Cruz pointers on winning battles 2024 is going to be a lot easier than I thought it would be https://t.co/u9RyCNqCkM — Olivia Julianna (@0liviajulianna) October 15, 2023

READ MORE

Liz Truss has been stringing words together in public again – 17 favourite responses

Image Liz Truss, Screengrab