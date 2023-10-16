Pics

Liz Truss is fighting the ‘battle of ideas’ alongside Ted Cruz and it’s a marriage made in Twitter mockery heaven

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2023

As part of her continued efforts to convince the world that her fiscal policies wouldn’t have crashed the economy if they’d just been allowed to run for longer, Liz Truss has been popping up on any right-wing forum that will have her.

It turns out that one of the right-wing spaces prepared to tolerate the (briefly) former PM is the home of Ted and Heidi Cruz.

If the man who fled to Cancun while his fellow Texans froze in a storm and the worst runner-up to an iceberg since the Titanic have any fighting to do in the battle of ideas, let’s hope it leads to a What Not to Do handbook.

Tweeters had plenty of thoughts to share.

The Truss visit could be good news for the Democrats.

