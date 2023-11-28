Life

This boyfriend’s delight at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ went wildly viral and we’ve all been there … haven’t we?

Poke Staff. Updated November 28th, 2023

Everyone loves a bargain, but does anyone get more excited about a bargain than this?

It’s a boyfriend whose wholesome joy at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by author and columnist @1followernodad.

And it’s a thing of absolute delight.

Here’s the exchange again – in full!

1.

2.

3.

4.

And it prompted no end of love and affection on Twitter. Here are our favourite responses.

Source @1followernodad