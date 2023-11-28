This boyfriend’s delight at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ went wildly viral and we’ve all been there … haven’t we?

Life

Everyone loves a bargain, but does anyone get more excited about a bargain than this?

It’s a boyfriend whose wholesome joy at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by author and columnist @1followernodad.

And it’s a thing of absolute delight.

my boyfriend got the big Costco ham and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him pic.twitter.com/RjsXy4AW67 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023

Here’s the exchange again – in full!

And it prompted no end of love and affection on Twitter. Here are our favourite responses.

mention the ham! sent me — woman in unstable place (@babybear_kate) November 28, 2023

It’s so pure!! — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023

wait so it’s different prices for different pounds of ham? — irredeemable hag (@byowife) November 28, 2023

He also told people this in person tonight — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023

This guy is marriage material I hope he proposes and hides the ring in the ham They can have up to a pound difference you know — Michael London (@Mlondon83) November 28, 2023

Costco should make him their Hambassador — SmellOfMonkey (@SmellOfMonkey) November 28, 2023

“They’re all the same price but there’s as much as a one pound difference between the hams” is his “this dress has pockets!” — HappilyMarriedHarlot (@cookiemonsterm8) November 28, 2023

You know I got the big boy — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) November 28, 2023

“There’s as much as a one-pound difference between the hams” is the deepest fucking flex. Get some Dave — Travis Souders (@travissouders) November 28, 2023

Source @1followernodad