This boyfriend’s delight at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ went wildly viral and we’ve all been there … haven’t we?
Everyone loves a bargain, but does anyone get more excited about a bargain than this?
It’s a boyfriend whose wholesome joy at getting the ‘big Costco ham’ has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by author and columnist @1followernodad.
And it’s a thing of absolute delight.
my boyfriend got the big Costco ham and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him pic.twitter.com/RjsXy4AW67
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023
Here’s the exchange again – in full!
And it prompted no end of love and affection on Twitter. Here are our favourite responses.
mention the ham! sent me
— woman in unstable place (@babybear_kate) November 28, 2023
It’s so pure!!
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023
wait so it’s different prices for different pounds of ham?
— irredeemable hag (@byowife) November 28, 2023
He also told people this in person tonight
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2023
This guy is marriage material
I hope he proposes and hides the ring in the ham
They can have up to a pound difference you know
— Michael London (@Mlondon83) November 28, 2023
Costco should make him their Hambassador
— SmellOfMonkey (@SmellOfMonkey) November 28, 2023
“They’re all the same price but there’s as much as a one pound difference between the hams” is his “this dress has pockets!”
— HappilyMarriedHarlot (@cookiemonsterm8) November 28, 2023
You know I got the big boy
— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) November 28, 2023
“There’s as much as a one-pound difference between the hams” is the deepest fucking flex. Get some Dave
— Travis Souders (@travissouders) November 28, 2023
