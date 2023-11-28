This video of two toilets swinging on ropes makes a very tense watch

Videos

We never supposed that we would ever end up watching a video of two toilets swinging on ropes and be so invested in the drama. But here we are. It’s as nail-biting as any Hollywood thriller. Will they collide this time? This time? Will they ever collide?

Thanks to Tokyo Dilf for sharing the mesmerising video on Twitter.

Shattering stuff! Who knew that toilet conkers could be such a gripping spectator sport?

Others were in broad agreement…

1.

I think I’ve watched this 10 times today — Padishah Emperor TokyoDilf IV (@TokyoDilf) October 3, 2023

2.

So does that toilet advance in the arena trials until we eventually end up with the strongest toilet? — CapncornFlake (@Capncornflakes) October 3, 2023

3.

I want this video to be the only thing the aliens find — the swings are gone (@stolenswingset) October 3, 2023

4.

never really understood the appeal of sports until I saw this — one note parody account devolved into railing abou (@walkingjalopy) October 3, 2023

5.

“HAHAHAHA! I am victorious! Time to call that cute lil bidet next door for a celebratory dinner!” pic.twitter.com/dvCr0x49Ve — A Lantern of Hope… (@of_lantern) October 2, 2023

6.

Jesus christ I have enough anxiety in my life, I don't need this — Paul A Hendricksen (@PaulAHe81413907) October 2, 2023

7.

There should be betting involved. And drinking. — Terrible birder (@fagmyer) October 2, 2023

8.

the next time someone asks what edging is im going to show them this video. thanks for that — Swimming Totoro (@Deimos75) October 2, 2023

9.

The suspense (literally) thriller you never knew you needed on a Tuesday afternoon. Huge payoff. I literally jumped out of my seat. https://t.co/OOjUTt3XXP — Pete Fraser (@petefrasermusic) October 3, 2023

10.

centuries of human technological advance, sweat, blood and treasure have built upon each other to permit the ability to wirelessly and instantly deliver to my featherlight handheld magic portal a high definition video of two suspensed toilets smashing into each other https://t.co/Scw36510D6 — AuThom️‍ (@coolmongreldog) October 3, 2023

11.

Just watched this in absolute silence and stillness, on the edge of my fucking seat for over a minute https://t.co/MTJBGHpfuG — pretty and rude (@themeredith) October 3, 2023

So very satisfying. Original video by @birikol23 on TikTok

READ MORE

This short video of a bus ramming a coffee shop will cause intense anxiety

Source @birikol23 H/T @TokyoDilf Image Screengrab