This video of two toilets swinging on ropes makes a very tense watch

David Harris. Updated November 28th, 2023

We never supposed that we would ever end up watching a video of two toilets swinging on ropes and be so invested in the drama. But here we are. It’s as nail-biting as any Hollywood thriller. Will they collide this time? This time? Will they ever collide?

Thanks to Tokyo Dilf for sharing the mesmerising video on Twitter.

Shattering stuff! Who knew that toilet conkers could be such a gripping spectator sport?

Others were in broad agreement…

So very satisfying. Original video by @birikol23 on TikTok

Source @birikol23 H/T @TokyoDilf Image Screengrab