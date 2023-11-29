Simply 23 of the most blistering and entertaining takedowns that went viral this month
If you like a good comeback then you’ve come to the right place. We keep an eye on the best takedowns that go viral every week, and here’s our pick of the best that went into orbit in November.
1. This one really took off
2. ‘Playing Music on Your Chin Like a Boxing Beethoven’
3. ‘German history lesson’
4. ‘Normalise yelling at questioners’
When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf
— Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023
5. ‘Cat v intellectual Mouse’
6. ‘Got roasted by a police twitter’
7. ‘(Wet) wiped the floor with them’
8. ‘Straight for the kill’
9. ‘A marshmallow sandwich’
10. ‘Not a welcoming church’
11. ‘Much ado about nothing’
12. ‘He’s got some front(s)’
Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023Article Pages: 1 2