A Trump fan came for Dolly Parton and got well and truly schooled by the internet

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2023

Dolly Parton is an international treasure.

Since her first recording in 1957, the actress, singer and philanthropist has had more than 40 hit albums and over 100 hit singles, as well as receiving countless music awards, a couple of Oscar nominations and has even turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom …more than once.

Despite being a music legend, it’s Dolly’s generosity, sense of humour and spirit that make the world want to protect her. Her book programme for children is inspirational, she helped fund the Moderna vaccine, and she is an exemplary employer to her Dollywood staff.

At the age of 77, she looks great, she’s in excellent health and she’s still belting out hits.

For Thanksgiving, she performed at the Cowboys-Commanders NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, dressed appropriately enough as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

She wowed the crowds, but attracted complaints from the sort of people who heard Donald Trump boast that he could assault women and get away with it – then carried on supporting him!

People like Vince Langman.

His insinuations were quickly shut down by Dolly’s fans on Twitter/X.

Dolly’s younger sister, Stella, nailed her response.

