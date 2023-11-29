You don’t have to be a woman to relate to Michael Gove talking all over lawyer Claire Mitchell, but it helps

Videos

A revealing and entirely relatable moment here from the Covid inquiry here, especially if you’re a woman.

It’s levelling up – ha! – secretary Michael Gove giving evidence and being questioned by Claire Mitchell KC, representing Scottish Covid Bereaved.

It was flagged on Twitter by the always followable @implausibleblog who said: ‘Michael Gove speaks over Claire Mitchell (Scottish Covid Bereaved) repeatedly.

‘A perfect demonstration of what Helen MacNamara was referring to in her evidence, that women were belittled, spoken over and dismissed.’

Former deputy cabinet secretary MacNamara, in case you missed it, told the inquiry about the ‘very obvious sexist treatment’ in Downing Street, and ‘dominant culture that was macho and heroic … junior people talked over and everything contaminated by ego’.

Over to you, Michael Gove.

Michael Gove speaks over Claire Mitchell (Scottish Covid Bereaved) repeatedly. A perfect demonstration of what Helen MacNamara was referring to in her evidence, that women were belittled, spoken over and dismissed #CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/uxbPGmMZFs — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 28, 2023

No more questions, your honour.

And here are just a few of the things people said about the exchange (such as it was).

He’s really revealed himself to be an intolerable windbag, hasn’t he? https://t.co/uYeyLYs4H0 — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) November 28, 2023

A clear example of what is wrong with the country https://t.co/yuzXhrN5XF — Esheru (@AkanKwaku) November 28, 2023

The way Michael Gove talks over and mansplains Claire Mitchell KC (@madisonmitchel1) while ignoring her questions. Mitchell is representing the Scottish Covid Bereaved at #covidinquiryUK https://t.co/eHnSt3vnSK — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) November 28, 2023

The arrogance of the man to suggest that the line of questioning is wrong and that he should be the one who determines the methods of the inquiry. — MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) November 28, 2023

The look on @AamerAnwar at 53 seconds is priceless https://t.co/1qUNTrMLRJ — Peter Elliott (@peterelliott71) November 28, 2023

I do hope #covidinquiryUK Chair will note this and ask Mr Gove to apologise — Dr Lilly Evans If not now, when (@Alheri) November 28, 2023

A clear example of what is wrong with the country https://t.co/yuzXhrN5XF — Esheru (@AkanKwaku) November 28, 2023

Took us back to this moment from ITV’s The Chase, which is so very different and yet so very, very similar.

Source @implausibleblog