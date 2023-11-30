Entertainment

People got chills from the totally unpredicted change of atmosphere in this weather forecast

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 30th, 2023

We’re used to hearing Channel 4’s weather reporter Liam Dutton talking about the likelihood of frost or the incoming effects of a cold front, but seldom has he managed to cast a chill like he did during his Wednesday evening appearance.

Watch what happened.

“And a risk of a few …somebody’s just opened the door.”

One way or another, that had some people shivering.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Clean Feed @ The TV Room had a prediction.

Sadly not, as Liam himself wasn’t telling.

We have our suspicions.

Winter Is Coming зимаприближается GIFfrom Winter Is Coming GIFs

A problem with this BBC weatherman’s equipment led to a funny TMI moment on live TV

Source @alreadytaken74 Image Screengrab