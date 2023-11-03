A problem with this BBC weatherman’s equipment led to a funny TMI moment on live TV

Entertainment

BBC Look North’s Peter Levy is a regional treasure – and well on his way to becoming a national one, too, as more people become aware of him and his excellent colleague, weatherman Paul Hudson.

The pair’s on-air exchanges are often very entertaining in ways not normally associated with a chat about rain, and this is one of those moments.

Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb — BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023

The unexpected details of Paul’s warm front raised some eyebrows, not to mention laughs.

And now we cross to the weather pic.twitter.com/f4XbvUg2Kz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2023

Tell me about it studddd pic.twitter.com/RZzJuVUS6x — Mark T (@MarkTho115689) November 2, 2023

whatever next! — simon longbone (@SLongbone60273) November 2, 2023

These two are an underrated double act. — Megan Hatfield (@wetherbyortho) November 2, 2023

It's like watching Morecambe and Wise most nights. — Howard Davies (@Joursans) November 2, 2023

Glad that the wider world is discovering the joy of these two icons https://t.co/EHu4iMfksX — Holly Franklin ✨ (@hollyloufranks) November 2, 2023

Well this went a bit Broken News Look Out East… https://t.co/QYYujITvAQ — Louise Quarmby (@LoulaQ) November 2, 2023

I thought this was one of the those scenes where they didn’t know they were live — Golf Victim (@GamblorGolf) November 2, 2023

Here’s another time the pair got the giggles over someone’s equipment.

Peter and Paul get the giggles over tales of your oldest appliances in your home! pic.twitter.com/6iLD9cJ1Ue — BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) July 13, 2023

