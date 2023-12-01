21 things people say that sounds like a compliment but really isn’t a compliment at all

Life

There are compliments and there are compliments, and then there are those compliments which really aren’ compliments at all.

Sometimes they’re said accidentally, but sometimes they are accidentally on purpose and it makes them all the more savage.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because we were reminded of when PhD student Joseph Mellors asked this over on Twitter back in the day.

What sounds like a COMPLIMENT but really isn’t a COMPLIMENT? — Joseph Mellors (@realmellors) November 15, 2020

And the answers came rolling in. Here are 21 of the very best.

1.

You look so much better [without your glasses/with your hair down/when you wear that]

So basically my normal look isn’t very nice, gotcha — snowbee🌻❄ (@bumblebees_exe) November 15, 2020

2.

3.

“This is a GREAT start!” https://t.co/u2ea9ptWdO — Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) November 17, 2020

4.

“Wow you’re so brave” for doing literally anything as a disabled person — Kay (@hotmail_kay) November 15, 2020

5.

“You’re so much prettier in person!” https://t.co/cSEHQF5Or4 — Bebe Neuwirth (she/her) (@BebeNeuwirth) November 16, 2020

6.

When someone thin complains they are fat & you remind them they are 3 sizes smaller than you & they reply “but being bigger suits you”. — cynthia boden (@CynthiaBoden) November 15, 2020

7.

I wish had the confidence you did to wear that! — Hafsa Qureshi (@MsHafsaQureshi) November 15, 2020

8.

After all I put you through you still stuck by me. You’re a real one https://t.co/PxNyJSulVE — Renè The Leader ❤ (@Rene_noire) November 16, 2020

9.

You have so much potential! — Elle Em (they/them) (@ellle_em) November 15, 2020

10.