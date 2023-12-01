Pics

It’s that time of the year again, when your horror at finally having to turn the central heating up is eased – just a little bit – at the names they give their gritters north of the border.

Over to @CarolMaps on Twitter.

The best bit about winter is the Scottish releasing the names of their gritters. pic.twitter.com/sjC2YWiQpp — Mappers (@CarolMaps) November 30, 2023

And here they are in full!

And if you want to watch them in real time …

Here’s just a bit of the love they were getting this time round.

Customary annual “yaaaaay the gritters are out in Scotland” tweet https://t.co/7pqRp1CacF — Stella (@AwfulLotOfEagle) December 1, 2023

Snowey Tribbiani is my new favourite! — Siobhan ‍♀️❤️ (@SiobhanVocalist) November 30, 2023

Is this real? Please tell me this is real?

Faith in humanity restored! — goobs (@goobergoosie) December 1, 2023

This is such a reliable source of joy every year You can track them and find aaaaall the names here!! https://t.co/khQvKTVdga https://t.co/HpyenDeZmx — Steffi⁷ has a ticket to patpatpat || 아포방포 (@AsphyxiaPallida) December 1, 2023

We have Usain Salt, David Plowie and Gritsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow anti slip machinery in Doncaster! — ‍⬛ Lisa T (@Smithsfan73) December 1, 2023

Source @CarolMaps