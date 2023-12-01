‘The best bit about winter is the Scottish releasing the names of their gritters’
It’s that time of the year again, when your horror at finally having to turn the central heating up is eased – just a little bit – at the names they give their gritters north of the border.
Over to @CarolMaps on Twitter.
The best bit about winter is the Scottish releasing the names of their gritters. pic.twitter.com/sjC2YWiQpp
And here they are in full!
And if you want to watch them in real time …
Here’s just a bit of the love they were getting this time round.
Customary annual “yaaaaay the gritters are out in Scotland” tweet https://t.co/7pqRp1CacF
Snowey Tribbiani is my new favourite!
Is this real? Please tell me this is real?
Faith in humanity restored!
This is such a reliable source of joy every year
You can track them and find aaaaall the names here!! https://t.co/khQvKTVdga https://t.co/HpyenDeZmx
We have Usain Salt, David Plowie and Gritsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow anti slip machinery in Doncaster!
Source @CarolMaps