‘What’s the worst roast dinner crime?’ – 16 unappetising morsels

We’re almost at the point where many people will have the mother of all roast dinners, so this question from VeryBritishProblems is really well timed.

What’s the worst roast dinner crime? I’d go for watery gravy. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 3, 2023

As bad as watery gravy is – and it’s bad – it wasn’t everyone’s biggest bugbear. See if yours is on this list.

1.

My dads new girlfriend once served us a roast with NO gravy. I felt violated.

Hands down an unforgivable crime against humanity. https://t.co/LZmwfEhqSX — Tian Bobsin (@TianBobsin) December 3, 2023

2.

Overboiled vegetables — lucy francis (@lucyfrancis_tri) December 3, 2023

3.

Butter beans. They are a crime against humanity. https://t.co/K4iG2d0Bue — Kate Anderson (@KateAndersonLTD) December 3, 2023

4.

Mash has no business on a roast plate. https://t.co/JHZsqvi6T5 — Paul Fitzgerald #MDANT (@NothingvilleM) December 3, 2023

5.

New potatoes instead of roast https://t.co/FCTpMw6ras — Matt (@Mattisamazing33) December 3, 2023

6.

Bad gravy, definitely, but undercooked roasties are close… — Lee Porter (@PenumbraeLeo) December 3, 2023

7.

A roast dinner without mash should be a criminal offence https://t.co/PVGmPl8nD2 — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) December 3, 2023

8.

No Yorkshire pudding — Ivy Jade ❤️‍ (@ivy_jade7) December 3, 2023

9.

Cauliflower Cheese, that does not belong on a roast dinner!!! https://t.co/1L7EQUzqr5 pic.twitter.com/zE1AIpwnSE — Rich Walker (@whiskeyrich) December 3, 2023

10.

The worst I've experienced: I was staying somewhere and put "no pork" down under dietary requirements. They served me just roast potatoes and veg. No protein. #JewishProblems https://t.co/mzFhMre5r4 — Meirav M. (Berale) (@tsfardea) December 3, 2023

11.

Differing temperatures of each component.

It should all be of equal heat or you've failed. — Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) December 3, 2023

12.

Beans on a roast dinner , I know people who do this and it’s wrong end off https://t.co/xO4Fs8pBQl — (@_Brady1_) December 3, 2023

13.

Mustard with lamb — Alexandre-luc (@TheRSD) December 3, 2023

14.

tomato sauce on yorkshire puddings i really don’t know what goes through my brother’s head… — Alexis Tyler (@OmgImAlexis) December 3, 2023

15.

I’d go all out and say Toby Carvery. https://t.co/PmDTKZr8px — Aung Myat MD (@IamSpurs) December 4, 2023

16.

Frozen Yorkshires — robvsnature (@robvsnature) December 3, 2023

On balance, we have to say that this is the winner, winner, horrible dinner.

Out in the field the Army call it an 'All in' they serve your dinner in your 'Mess Tin' as you walk through the serving area then plonk the dessert, usually a sponge pudding with custard on top!!! — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) December 3, 2023

