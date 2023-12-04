Andrew Tate getting furious at Doctor Who might be the funniest thing that’s happened to the Time Lord, ever
The band of what you might call the ‘usual suspects’ were out in force at the weekend after the new Doctor Who special featured Isaac Newton played by – gasp! – a person of colour.
You can read all about that over here, but that’s not why we’re here.
Because the usual suspect in chief – self-styled king of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate – is also furious with Doctor Who.
Not because of the magnificent xx guest starring role as Isaac Newton – not yet, anyway – but because of The Meep. Specifically, Beep The Meep who, asked: ‘Are you a he, she or they?’ replies: ‘My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep’.’
And, well, here’s what Tate and his buddy in the mask made of that.
Andrew Tate just peaked pic.twitter.com/QdKrqQTfmE
— Aurore (@Bibichut) December 2, 2023
Except, it turns out that was only the beginning.
Top G never misses.
Dr Who is trash.
MIND POISON. https://t.co/BoNThOsYOu pic.twitter.com/H7QD7IKjcV
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 3, 2023
And here are our favourite things people said about that.
Andrew Tate giving Doctor Who a bad review is the best review anyone could give the show.
— Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) December 3, 2023
I’ve always wanted to ratio Andrew Tate https://t.co/0pcrMGg7rL
— Jessica ️⚧️ (@Thecorsairswife) December 3, 2023
"Who the fuck is Meep?" is actually so funny. He's not even gonna pretend to care. He has no idea what he's looking at.
— Caroniver (@WilliamPrice413) December 2, 2023
middle aged men when a show, thats about an alien, with a flying police box, aliens that fart mind you, robot people, other weird shit, has had lgbt characters since season one, happens to have a trans character https://t.co/SbsmIrBFUC
— max ⎕ 卌 | ineffable ☆ ⋆⭒˚｡⋆ (@ANTH0NYJCROWLEY) December 3, 2023
"who the fuck is Meep?" – he says as they are introducing Meep.
— Charlie Soles (@MerlinTheSpecy) December 2, 2023
HEY. That’s THE Meep. The Meep literally just said that.
— Adam Lightfoot (@lightfoot90) December 2, 2023
I can't believe this is real
— Someone Called Kevin (@scribblesscript) December 2, 2023
Why is Andrew Tate watching doctor who https://t.co/Yw5aW2Mvpf
— Jamie (@jamie_season7) December 2, 2023
Andrew Tate Crying over Doctor who is hilarious actually, what a cunt
— Jessica ️⚧️ (@Thecorsairswife) December 3, 2023
