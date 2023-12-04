A certain type of man was furious that Doctor Who depicted Isaac Newton as a person of colour and this response was everything

Entertainment

It was time for the second Doctor Who special at the weekend and very entertaining it was too, David Tennant and Catherine Tate back in the Tardis before Ncuti Gatwa takes over in the next series proper.

But there was something about this latest episode that upset a certain sort of person. It was that Isaac Newton was played by a person of colour, It’s A Sin’s rather fabulous Nathaniel Curtis.

And when we say a certain type of person, we mean these people (you don’t have to have a flag or a string of numbers after your name, but it helps …)

In Doctor Who, Isaac Newton is an ethnic minority. The BBC has done a Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oIC8dpgguq — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 2, 2023

Rewriting our history is disturbing not funny. This is cultural appropriation of the worst kind. — Johnny (@WhoCare08153333) December 2, 2023

Doctor Who is now gay and Sir Isaac Newton is suddenly mixed race. Alongside pronouns and trans characters. The Doctor Who production team seem to be running the ⁦@DefundBBC⁩ campaign for us! pic.twitter.com/YSICoMMK8b — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) December 2, 2023

Isaac Newton played by Indian actor in new Doctor Who, despite the English physicist being Caucasian with pale skin. The new Doctor Who series has also introduced ‘preferred pronouns’ for characters as well as the Doctors female sidekick being played by a transgender actor. pic.twitter.com/lk4HlYh8gx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 2, 2023

The BBC has turned Sir Isaac Newton into a black man.

Historical revisionism at its most sinister. #AbolishTheBBC pic.twitter.com/q3H9m1h9LH — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 3, 2023

Sir Isaac Newton then vs. now. They are intentionally perverting our history and try to rewrite it. pic.twitter.com/iozagsniYz — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) December 2, 2023

But that’s enough of that. And while there were lots of very funny and totally on-point responses ….

Isaac Newton wasn't Asian, you're right. But Charles Dickens didn't blow up ghosts.

Agatha Christie didn't fight off a Giant Wasp.

Mary Seacole didn't treat Sontarans.

Van Gogh didn't stab an invisible chicken. It's #DoctorWho. Get a grip.

And they say *we're* the snowflakes… pic.twitter.com/yqtSHZ4T5Y — MrTARDIS (@TrilbeeReviews) December 2, 2023

If you’re learning history from Dr Who, then Dr Who isn’t the problem. You are. pic.twitter.com/UiB6ItuQIX — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 3, 2023

As an expert on Newton, you'll know that in the sub atomic realm, quantum physics has superceded work. Surely you can't have an issue with his skin colour when particles can be two things at once? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 3, 2023

Doctor Who – Upsetting all the right people for 60 years. — The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek (@DobbersW) December 3, 2023

… they surely didn’t come much better than this.

Bob Cratchit played by a fictitious green frog, despite the character being a Caucasian with pale skin. https://t.co/xqBrhWSf8Y pic.twitter.com/hkVu7TrHiY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 3, 2023

Absolute muppets, the lot of ’em.

So you’re equating a personified frog playing a fictional character with the cultural appropriation of a real historical figure. Classy. — CowJoshBebop (@BebopJosh) December 4, 2023

Charles Dickens pic.twitter.com/9t0DMvBTuY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 4, 2023

READ MORE

Dame Edna putting Boris Johnson to the sword is a fabulously entertaining watch with a devastating payoff

Source @DachshundColin