Colin from Portsmouth is finding the Nativity all a bit too woke

Entertainment

With just three weeks left until Christmas, we’re in full-on school Nativity play season.

All those little darlings are finally getting to don the wings, crowns, tea-towels and donkey masks for real, to tell the story of a complicated poverty-stricken couple seeking shelter on a cold Bethlehem night.

It’s all been a too much for Colin from Portsmouth, the Daily Mail incarnate comedy creation of the brilliant Exploding Heads, Mark Davison and Anthony Richardson. He has found the whole thing intolerably woke.

"My grandson's doing his Nativity play. They've made Jesus's mum a pregnant migrant woman crossing a border with her husband WHO ISN'T EVEN THE DAD. The school's gone woke!" ️"You said this last year, Colin." "Which is proof that Sunak's migration policy is failing!" pic.twitter.com/htqeQsp5aH — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 1, 2023

“Schools need to remember that there’s a time and place to learn compassion for those less fortunate – and it’s not Christmas.”

At the time of writing, there’s been no reaction from Penny Mordaunt about that calendar – probably too busy rooting through her portfolio for an official version – but with almost half a million views since Friday, other people have had plenty to say.

1.

I want a Colin advent calendar https://t.co/FqQHp89uzc — JPC (@jpxan71) December 1, 2023

2.

The great @Exploding_Heads with something to put a Christmas smile on your face https://t.co/WSYVT2AMCg — Chris Grey (@chrisgreybrexit) December 1, 2023

3.

I’m sure this Gov could satisfy Colin’s concerns by legislating that Mary was married and the child conceived in wedlock with her true blue British CofE husband. https://t.co/7UOBuITuRU — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) December 1, 2023

4.

I think this is my favourite ever phone call from Colin https://t.co/KhKhMujo3p — Dr Tim Galsworthy (@TimGalsworthy) December 1, 2023

5.

The @Exploding_Heads have surpassed themselves. Soooo good that it’s hard to tell it’s parody. https://t.co/rGnPQkcfuo — James Freedman (@jamesfreedman) December 1, 2023

6.

Ah you can always rely on Colin for a sense of perspective. It’s probably Gary bloody Lineker’s fault. https://t.co/hsQm4jfWMk — JennyWilcox (@JennyWilcox) December 1, 2023

7.

Colin from Portsmouth makes his play to be the next Minister for Common Sense, he’s in with a chance, current one has been in post for over a week, must be due a reshuffle. Thank you @Exploding_Heads https://t.co/CKEz173bfa — Peter George (@PeterGeorge_LD) December 1, 2023

8.

Colin’s going to hate Easter.

Smh. I bet if Colin’s kids school did any plays about Jesus as a man, they’d show Jesus as the biggest woke lefty EVER He’d be feeding the poor, welcoming migrants. I mean, what? And then healing the sick and not even charging them for it ‍♀️ Awful https://t.co/TnRasA39tp — Lady Ellie #GTTO NOW ️‍✊ (@loopyleanne) December 1, 2023

You may not be able to buy his Advent calendar, but you can buy Colin from Portsmouth Christmas jumpers and help out the homelessness charity, Crisis – which would probably infuriate Colin.

Colin from Portsmouth Christmas jumpers are on sale, with 20% of sales going to @crisis_uk . Link here – https://t.co/FWWdpwfxa5 pic.twitter.com/0XneJPfWZ2 — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 1, 2023

You can also throw some money into the Exploding Heads’ virtual hat to help them make more comedy gold.

And if you’re looking for another hit of Mark and Anthony’s comedy, there’s now more Sportshorn available wherever you get your podcasts.

SPORTS HORN SEASON 2 We kick off with The Sports Horn Sporting Pride Of British Sports Awards️ https://t.co/UhqFPnjiFl Ian @Fiveankles and Anthony Richardson are thrilled to host the ceremony at Ashford International TruckStop, a year after Nigel Quashie held it hostage pic.twitter.com/K3atA1yCKQ — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 30, 2023

READ MORE

‘Colin from Portsmouth’ put the pro-Suella argument as only he could

Source Exploding Heads Image Screengrab