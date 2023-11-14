‘Colin from Portsmouth’ put the pro-Suella argument as only he could

Entertainment

After increasing calls for Suella Braverman to be sacked, Rishi Sunak finally gave her her marching orders on Monday – by phone.

Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman by phone this morning. And Downing Street say there won’t be any exchange of letters between the two – almost unheard of. — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) November 13, 2023

While the news mostly led to celebrations and jokes, a certain demographic took it badly. If you watch GB News – or appear on it – you’re probably not happy with the cabinet shuffle.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, "I think getting rid of Suella Braverman is a mistake.. As David Cameron went into Downing Street, he looked very Prime Ministerial.. If I was PM Rishi Sunak, I'd be worried about being overshadowed by David Cameron.. People might want to talk to Cameron instead… pic.twitter.com/Cewh30LV4Q — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 13, 2023

If ever a person had GB News fan written across their personality, it’s the perma-outraged Colin from Portsmouth, who is a hilarious creation of The Exploding Heads – otherwise known as Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison.

Naturally, he had plenty to say about it.

"They say that every time you clap your hands a fairy dies. And today the Wokerati Anti-Growth-Far-Left-Coalition have clapped their hands in unison and extinguished brave Suella." Colin from Portsmouth says that Suella Braverman's sacking is a dark day for humanity. pic.twitter.com/HUM7TkMFug — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 13, 2023

“And that’s the problem with camels, these days. They’re spineless. It’s not Suella’s fault that she conducts policy over newspapers instead of in the House of Commons.”

Colin’s hot take – and Anthony’s subtly devastating responses – got a lot of well-deserved love.

1.

"Brexit was unworkable but you didn't see anyone get fired over that. They all got made lords! Apart from Farage who got an ITV gig for over a million quid!" It's funny. But it's also not funny. State of this frickin' country. https://t.co/ptAUE394Wo — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) November 13, 2023

2.

oh, this is glorious! in a fantastic canon of work, this is top drawer. i never knew camels were woke… https://t.co/t1cPbLAuWK — Paul Smith (@pavsmith) November 13, 2023

3.

Getting fired is a lifestyle choice https://t.co/OKPaxL5bg6 — JPC (@jpxan71) November 13, 2023

4.

Just what the country was waiting for, Colin's well considered response… — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) November 13, 2023

5.

I knew it wouldn't be long before Colin had his say!! Today, he's in praise of spineless camels and unworkable policies – the more unworkable the better!! https://t.co/AKTzD3zofh — Andy Burge ️‍ (@AndyGJBurge) November 13, 2023

6.

This is outstanding. Follow these lads and the podcast Sportshorn if you want a laugh. https://t.co/UxnAyzlBDB — Finbarr O'Sullivan (@handsomepostie) November 13, 2023

7.

British parody at it's best! If you don't laugh you'll scream https://t.co/Xc2dE0hxAN — Irish Emergency Logistics Team (@irishelt) November 13, 2023

8.

At last! Someone's talking sense about camels. They've had it far too easy for way too long! Bloody hump-backed, sand-hugging, sexy liberals! — Squit Diddly (@MeinNekky) November 13, 2023

9.

The only hot take we need today. https://t.co/sl5l1NU60m — Stephen Kinsella (@Kinsellas) November 13, 2023

‘Former Professional Football Player Turned Current Pundit’, Ian Fiveankles was a little disgruntled by the ‘He knows the club’ comment.

This butt-numpty is stealing my lines now. . . https://t.co/CaRRJdOSmY — Ian Fiveankles (@Fiveankles) November 13, 2023

If you fancy chucking something into the Exploding Heads’ virtual tip jar, you can do that here.

If you enjoy our work please help us more by buying us a coffee! We have an online tips jar right here. Thanks and love to the family x https://t.co/eC8D2xL3Ndhttps://t.co/eC8D2xL3Nd — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 13, 2023

And/or, you could grab yourself a stylish Christmas jumper and make a donation to the homelessness charity, Crisis.

Christmas Jumpers are a lifestyle choice ✊ Our Colin from Portsmouth Xmas jumpers are now available! (plus one from football's own Ian Fiveankles). 20% from each sale will go to @crisis_uk Purchase here: https://t.co/FWWdpwfxa5 pic.twitter.com/5mwq4BXFIF — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 13, 2023

Don’t forget to give the guys a follow.

