Entertainment

‘Colin from Portsmouth’ put the pro-Suella argument as only he could

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2023

After increasing calls for Suella Braverman to be sacked, Rishi Sunak finally gave her her marching orders on Monday – by phone.

While the news mostly led to celebrations and jokes, a certain demographic took it badly. If you watch GB News – or appear on it – you’re probably not happy with the cabinet shuffle.

If ever a person had GB News fan written across their personality, it’s the perma-outraged Colin from Portsmouth, who is a hilarious creation of The Exploding Heads – otherwise known as Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison.

Naturally, he had plenty to say about it.

“And that’s the problem with camels, these days. They’re spineless.

It’s not Suella’s fault that she conducts policy over newspapers instead of in the House of Commons.”

Colin’s hot take – and Anthony’s subtly devastating responses – got a lot of well-deserved love.

‘Former Professional Football Player Turned Current Pundit’, Ian Fiveankles was a little disgruntled by the ‘He knows the club’ comment.

Source Exploding Heads Image Screengrab, Screengrab