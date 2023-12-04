They left it late but the Dundee Evening Telegraph just won headline of the year

Pics

Latest in an occasional – frankly, annual – series, headline of the year goes to the Dundee Evening Telegraph for this magnificent effort highlighted by the always followable Angry People in Local Newspapers – @angrypiln – on Twitter.

The Dundee Evening Telegraph strikes again. pic.twitter.com/FCbgPzmJSw — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) December 4, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

Bravo!

The cheek of it! — Fanny Fielding Art (@fanny_fielding) December 4, 2023

It’s the use of “discreetly” that tops this cracker of a front page. https://t.co/WnbXv3k5jL — Graeme Cleland (@gracle) December 4, 2023

Very important news, we need more of this type of reporting. — Richard VB ️ (@redDiamond70) December 4, 2023

How is this headline news? Everyone has one — Carol D (@bluejeanbaby01) December 4, 2023

Quiet news day pic.twitter.com/UfYULbu1YF — Eddie Mair (@eddiemair) December 4, 2023

We're with this person.

I may be overstating its importance, but I do believe the Pulitzer should be winging its way over to the person who came up with that headline. — Ian Hall (@Ian64) December 4, 2023

Follow @angrypiln here!

Source @angrypiln