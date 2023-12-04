They left it late but the Dundee Evening Telegraph just won headline of the year
Latest in an occasional – frankly, annual – series, headline of the year goes to the Dundee Evening Telegraph for this magnificent effort highlighted by the always followable Angry People in Local Newspapers – @angrypiln – on Twitter.
The Dundee Evening Telegraph strikes again. pic.twitter.com/FCbgPzmJSw
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) December 4, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …
Bravo!
The cheek of it!
— Fanny Fielding Art (@fanny_fielding) December 4, 2023
It’s the use of “discreetly” that tops this cracker of a front page. https://t.co/WnbXv3k5jL
— Graeme Cleland (@gracle) December 4, 2023
Very important news, we need more of this type of reporting.
— Richard VB ️ (@redDiamond70) December 4, 2023
Anatomy 1.01 https://t.co/kRFxaH70uv
— Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) December 4, 2023
How is this headline news? Everyone has one
— Carol D (@bluejeanbaby01) December 4, 2023
Quiet news day pic.twitter.com/UfYULbu1YF
— Eddie Mair (@eddiemair) December 4, 2023
We're with this person.
I may be overstating its importance, but I do believe the Pulitzer should be winging its way over to the person who came up with that headline.
— Ian Hall (@Ian64) December 4, 2023
