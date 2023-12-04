Pics

They left it late but the Dundee Evening Telegraph just won headline of the year

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2023

Latest in an occasional – frankly, annual – series, headline of the year goes to the Dundee Evening Telegraph for this magnificent effort highlighted by the always followable Angry People in Local Newspapers – @angrypiln – on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

Bravo!

We're with this person.

