This brutal Gary Barlow slap down from back in the day is going viral again and it might be the most interesting thing he’s ever done

Poke Staff. Updated December 4th, 2023

It’s been a while since this happened on The X factor – Google, Google – 11 years, in fact. ELEVEN YEARS!

And yet it still manages to take our breath away, Gary Barlow’s savage slap down of his fellow judge Tulisa which is going viral all over again on Twitter.

Most interesting thing he’s ever done? Very possibly.

Barlow was later sorry about the whole thing, but not as sorry as we were about the state of his tax returns.

Source @nattykasambala