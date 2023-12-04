This brutal Gary Barlow slap down from back in the day is going viral again and it might be the most interesting thing he’s ever done
It’s been a while since this happened on The X factor – Google, Google – 11 years, in fact. ELEVEN YEARS!
And yet it still manages to take our breath away, Gary Barlow’s savage slap down of his fellow judge Tulisa which is going viral all over again on Twitter.
omg the clock app just resurfaced this savage X Factor moment. real ones remember where they were when this aired, teenage me was GAGGED. pic.twitter.com/ZJFe85zCEO
— natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) December 3, 2023
Most interesting thing he’s ever done? Very possibly.
Sorry but I really miss television like this https://t.co/bkXx4zspaO
— David ✨ (@betbinch) December 3, 2023
Great British Telly https://t.co/4dirhXmA4j
— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave & (@BeeBabs) December 3, 2023
Barlow was later sorry about the whole thing, but not as sorry as we were about the state of his tax returns.
