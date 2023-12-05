Fox News cut away from a Trump broadcast to fact-check him and everyone’s pinching themselves

US

When Donald Trump has lost Fox News, we can’t help wondering if it isn’t all over for his grift. He may still have Sean Hannity in his pocket, but presenter Arthel Neville has had enough of his BS.

Here’s what happened as the right-wing channel broadcast his address to fans in Iowa.

After airing Trump's speech for 24 minutes on Saturday, Fox News cut away for a fact check: “As you heard, many untruths. The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen.” pic.twitter.com/cZZq0cf50u — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Fox News agreed a $787.5m settlement with Dominion over the channel’s repeated insistence that the company’s voting machines were somehow involved in election fraud, so we’re not yet convinced their change of policy is entirely down to enlightenment.

Of course, the MAGA crowd are accusing Fox of being taken over by the deep state and calling for Neville to be sacked.

Other reactions were a lot less hysterical.

1.

Your campaign for dictator is not going well when your lies are called out by… Fox News. https://t.co/3JRHPzpdEi — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) December 4, 2023

2.

Am I hallucinating Fox?

Yes, do more! https://t.co/RM7ddCWepF — Joni (@Missyjj) December 5, 2023

3.

I feel sorry for the janitors at Mar-a-Lago. Ketchup all over the wall after he heard that. — Lonnie Hammack (@hammackl) December 4, 2023

4.

This sense of normalcy has a strange sense of surreality. https://t.co/aWIJQuaoJI — Peter Mech (@PeterMech2) December 5, 2023

5.

Lawsuits do, in fact, work. — James_the_Distracted. (@ShadowProjector) December 4, 2023

6.

Whoa!!! …I'm genuinely impressed. I guess this is why so many MAGAs are now saying that the Deep State got to FOX… If by "deep state" they actually mean "REALITY", then yah, maybe… I certainly haven't seen any change with the cult personalities on there, like Hannity… — Dave the Blind Tesla Guy (@DaveWarnedYou) December 4, 2023

7.

Too little and far too late for Fox. — MajorHighTide (@BeauChandler12) December 4, 2023

In conclusion –

Rare "W" for Fox News: Fox News Host Arthel Neville cut away from a Trump rally to fact check him on the 2020 election. Lessons learned: $787 million. Saving democracy: priceless. pic.twitter.com/QT8K6BUnvb — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) December 4, 2023

