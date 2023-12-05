US

Fox News cut away from a Trump broadcast to fact-check him and everyone’s pinching themselves

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2023

When Donald Trump has lost Fox News, we can’t help wondering if it isn’t all over for his grift. He may still have Sean Hannity in his pocket, but presenter Arthel Neville has had enough of his BS.

Here’s what happened as the right-wing channel broadcast his address to fans in Iowa.

Earlier this year, Fox News agreed a $787.5m settlement with Dominion over the channel’s repeated insistence that the company’s voting machines were somehow involved in election fraud, so we’re not yet convinced their change of policy is entirely down to enlightenment.

Of course, the MAGA crowd are accusing Fox of being taken over by the deep state and calling for Neville to be sacked.

Other reactions were a lot less hysterical.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

In conclusion –

Source Republican Accountability Image Screengrab