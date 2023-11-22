A Fox News guest blamed Joe Biden after buying a Thanksgiving turkey for $90 – these 15 people cried ‘fowl’

US

Former Utah congressional representative, Jason Chaffetz, served up some pure nonsense on Fox News – and the host gobbled it up.

Watch what happened.

Chaffetz: We went to go buy a turkey today. It was $90! It’s all a choice by Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/cz02ZF8v40 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2023

“We went to go buy a turkey today, it was $90 for a turkey!” “The price of stamps is up 32 per cent in the last four years. But it’s all a choice by Joe Biden, that’s what Bidenomics is!“

This year, he’s thankful for the opportunity to throw shade at Joe Biden because he got suckered into paying too much for a turkey.

Fox News may have lapped it up, but everyone else cried foul – as the community notes explained …

However, Chaffetz posted proof that there are expensive turkeys out there.

There’s a £2,000 jar of honey in Harrods – doesn’t mean you can’t get one for 75p in Tesco. Other supermarkets are available.

Turkeygate went viral, and these comments show exactly what people thought of it.

1.

what kind of turkey is this mf buying? https://t.co/8w1sgD4seS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2023

2.

“But Americans can be grateful that turkey prices have been dropping in 2023, so the bird isn't gobbling up as much as the budget as it has in the past. The Farm Bureau put a $27.35 price tag on a 16-pound gobbler this year, which is $1.71 a pound, or 5.6% less than this time… https://t.co/0zLbt8XG0A — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 21, 2023

3.

Chaffetz lives in Alpine, Utah. This is the cost at his local grocery store. (I did the research. I’m petty like that.) Dude could get a turkey *delivered* for $30. No shock he lied so absurdly. This dude’s shopping cart has never been full of brains or honesty. https://t.co/uwioQFuEPn pic.twitter.com/x7IX2Bh36Q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 21, 2023

4.

Sounds like Trump has opened a turkey selling business & found some friendly buyers willing to pay his price https://t.co/nI3uJGhpk4 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 21, 2023

5.

The elites on Fox News have no idea how much a turkey costs. https://t.co/QP015FlrUE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) November 21, 2023

6.

Raise your hand if you’ve never seen a $90 turkey in your life. It’s literally impossible for these folks to tell the truth about anything. https://t.co/bCnlPIlKsm — Neale (@AbeFroman) November 21, 2023

7.

Imagine you were so far gone that you believed Biden personally chose to wreck your Thanksgiving. Try to imagine how hostile and frightening the world must look to you, how disoriented and adrift you must feel. I figure that’s what gives Trump his Carl Schmitt-style tribal appeal https://t.co/3uMyAxqZay — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) November 21, 2023

8.

He’s full of shit. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is down this year and it’s specifically because turkey is cheaper. https://t.co/FE5v9ReHDS https://t.co/3OMi51WzfI pic.twitter.com/Er8N9IY0Xv — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 21, 2023

9.

10.

Dude. If you paid $90, you're the turkey. https://t.co/P3b2tYOVeA — Cap'nJack Fights Fascism (@CapnJack_1270) November 21, 2023

11.

No dang Turkey costs $90. More lies from Fox News and they LOVE it. What kind of turkey is this Turkey buying, an ostrich? He’s probably describing his entire bill but to say this is more rhetorical lies and plain disingenuous. pic.twitter.com/CPIZ2pFhum — Papo (@pjampaganza) November 21, 2023

12.

What? Was it soaked in caviar? https://t.co/pXwsrlr2Ad — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) November 21, 2023

13.

Some of you have never bought a 160 lb turkey from Whole Foods and it really shows https://t.co/4RWGfLzdtF — Gage (@KGszn69) November 21, 2023

14.

Gee, its a good thing no one can simply Google "average price of a turkey" https://t.co/Y32c8itx5y — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 21, 2023

15.

I mean it’s one turkey, Michael. What could it cost? Ninety dollars? https://t.co/0WztNnqz5x pic.twitter.com/5PfZbSFXIW — Moose (@OpenMoose) November 21, 2023

Brian Tyler Cohen hit the nail on the head.

I’ll never get the point of lying so blatantly when it’s about something that everyone else is *also* buying right now. Unless you’re getting a 20+ lb turkey, it’s not going to cost $90. https://t.co/sImaVbARI8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 21, 2023

It takes a special kind of stupid.

