A Fox News guest blamed Joe Biden after buying a Thanksgiving turkey for $90 – these 15 people cried ‘fowl’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2023

Former Utah congressional representative, Jason Chaffetz, served up some pure nonsense on Fox News – and the host gobbled it up.

Watch what happened.

“We went to go buy a turkey today, it was $90 for a turkey!”

“The price of stamps is up 32 per cent in the last four years. But it’s all a choice by Joe Biden, that’s what Bidenomics is!

This year, he’s thankful for the opportunity to throw shade at Joe Biden because he got suckered into paying too much for a turkey.

Fox News may have lapped it up, but everyone else cried foul – as the community notes explained …

However, Chaffetz posted proof that there are expensive turkeys out there.

There’s a £2,000 jar of honey in Harrods – doesn’t mean you can’t get one for 75p in Tesco. Other supermarkets are available.

Turkeygate went viral, and these comments show exactly what people thought of it.

Brian Tyler Cohen hit the nail on the head.

It takes a special kind of stupid.

