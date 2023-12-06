The pay-off to this break-up text saying the woman needs to lose weight is a proper jaw-dropper and got just the response it deserved

Life

Latest in an occasional series, break-up text of the week is surely this, a missive sent by a guy after three dates, in which he said how much fun he’d be having but it just wasn’t going to work out.

Why? Because his life ‘revolves around staying fit’ and well, you really do have to read it for yourself (all the way to the end!)

A woman receives a text from a man she’s been on three dates with saying she’s too fat but that he would love for her to come back after six months of grinding at the gym. pic.twitter.com/fH6hHuIGgP — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 5, 2023

Mega oof. And that response? A++!

My strong fatherly advice to all women is to avoid any man who spells you and yourself as ur and urself. — Staida (@forceonatr) December 5, 2023

She’s running a half marathon, seems very fit, skinny face, I’m so confused. I can commiserate w/the dude on the way too long text & too much explaining (guys don’t usually txt like this, so I’m even more confused) BUT the “get back to me in 6 mos after you grind”- I died https://t.co/BLOp7Ub9nq — Vanessa Aspillaga (@VAspillaga) December 6, 2023

I don’t see how he has the right to even request this after three dates. Weirdo. — SYCOTICSOCIETY (@SycoticSociety) December 5, 2023

She handled this very well especially since his grammar is atrocious and he’s a lunatic who couldn’t even call her to discuss his thoughts so he wrote a novel https://t.co/tXnrDmoLrw — Jackie da Model MIVIDA JDM first of her name (@JackieDaModel) December 6, 2023

Seems like a shit foundation for love to me. Take your narcissism elsewhere, loser. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) December 5, 2023

Source @CatchUpFeed H/T @stillgray