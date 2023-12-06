Life

The pay-off to this break-up text saying the woman needs to lose weight is a proper jaw-dropper and got just the response it deserved

Poke Staff. Updated December 6th, 2023

Latest in an occasional series, break-up text of the week is surely this, a missive sent by a guy after three dates, in which he said how much fun he’d be having but it just wasn’t going to work out.

Why? Because his life ‘revolves around staying fit’ and well, you really do have to read it for yourself (all the way to the end!)

Mega oof. And that response? A++!

Source @CatchUpFeed H/T @stillgray