People have been thinking of questions for Donald Trump and we really want him to answer these 16

Trump fan GOP Josh is a 17-year-old conservative influencer, with his own radio show aimed at teen MAGA. Confession time, we thought he was a parody account, but no – he’s real.

He recently opened up the floor with this question.

Apart from a few bootlicking replies – and we’re only saying ‘boot’ to be polite – things didn’t go how Josh might have hoped.

These were our favourites.

1.

Name at least 3 of your grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/V0YGvXs7S4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 3, 2023

2.

3.

"How do you plead?" — Ⓐⓝⓓⓡⓔⓦ Ⓜⓘⓛⓝⓔⓡ (@Andrew_Milner) December 3, 2023

4.

5.

How many times have you injected disinfectant and stuck a UV light up inside you? pic.twitter.com/LlZiQQm98j — Lorenzo (@Mile_Marker_0) December 4, 2023

6.

Do you regret that your incompetence led to the worst health crisis in 100yrs, you killed the longest US economic recovery, you added trillions in new debt, you destroyed manufacturing + farming with tariffs, you kowtowed to Putin, and you stoked an insurrection with the Big Lie? https://t.co/T0zXvRFZit — Soros-funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) December 4, 2023

7.

Let's say you went prison for the rest of your life, and you could only take two Secret Service agents with you. Who would it be and why? — Michael Datsun (@fuller_sean) December 4, 2023

8.

What’s your health care plan that’s supposed to replace Obama Care? He’s had 7 years to answer this question. — SingerNicky (@SingerNicky1) December 4, 2023

9.

How did he manage to cheat in his dementia test? https://t.co/NgE1aMPRo0 — Luna L. ⚡ Justice will prevail (@NSelkie) December 4, 2023

10.

What would it take to make you go away? Sky is the limit… name your price. — ⭐️TeamTibet ⭐️☸️ (she/herin this life) (@susangerine) December 3, 2023

11.

What are the 3 branches of government — Beverly (@BeverlyHaHa) December 3, 2023

12.

What does the Bible say about cheaters? — Natalie H. ✌ Proud Canadian! (@nataliehamill45) December 3, 2023

13.

Would you move, please, you're in my light? — Nancy N Ogg (@Ohdarkthirty1) December 4, 2023

14.

What's your favorite Bible verse? — Jason Someone (@JasonSSomething) December 4, 2023

15.

16.

What was the color of Washington’s white horse? — Barb (@BJLRN) December 3, 2023

Carolyn R made a very good point.

Doesn't matter what he's asked… the answer will most certainly be a LIE!!! — Carolyn R ☮️ (@LightEmUp24) December 3, 2023

Source GOP Josh Image Screengrab