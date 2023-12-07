This magnificent BBC News fail finally gave us something in the news to smile about – all our favourite reactions here

Videos

It goes without saying that every year in the news has been worse than the last since, ooh, at least 2016.

And while we almost ran out of time in 2023, finally – finally! – the news has thrown up something we can all smile about. And relate to if you’ve ever suffered an excruciating, unintentional public faux pas (so – all of us then).

It’s BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri who thought she’d have a little bit of private fun while the countdown to the headlines continued with her off screen.

Except suddenly she was on screen, and the bit of private fun went magnificently public.

WATCH: BBC News opens with anchor Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger pic.twitter.com/UHJZik12I5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 6, 2023

And lo, a meme was born.

Your new template, You are welcome pic.twitter.com/IbIrtgXKnO — Ori Zilbershtein (@OriZilbershtein) December 7, 2023

It took us all the way back to this, back in the day.

Tomasz Schafernaker walked so she could run https://t.co/npc3BSsdyN pic.twitter.com/06kP7iCa6u — Manvir Bains (@MannyBLFC) December 6, 2023

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

an icon has been birthed, i feel pic.twitter.com/0njgT2hGSj — bally singh (@putasinghonit) December 7, 2023

You’ve got to love the new BBC One logo. pic.twitter.com/030myDxXzp — Count Binface (@CountBinface) December 6, 2023

Me when Mr Bradshaw walked in to the classroom in 1997. pic.twitter.com/i5ErWlY7iM — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 7, 2023

This is AMAZING pic.twitter.com/3kQ4BMvMau — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) December 7, 2023

Clearly hoping to be made a Dame… https://t.co/lvbteEJGEa pic.twitter.com/VVLcPFYqe2 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) December 6, 2023

Having been in a producer seat for couple of years I can tell you that this happens tons … and the gallery loves it … we just used to give the anchor a heads up that we’re about to come up. https://t.co/omliF9pExD — Aidan Buckley (@AidanBuckley) December 7, 2023

Is she applying to become an education minister? https://t.co/uH66epOQYA — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 7, 2023

I know exactly how she feels about the news. pic.twitter.com/Bv5kndNXWI — Brendan May (@bmay) December 7, 2023

I for one appreciate the BBC’s more honest and direct approach https://t.co/LX4X8o1IGD — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) December 7, 2023

This alone would make me pay an extra £15 for the #BBC I like her pic.twitter.com/22uMrErtQ2 — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) December 7, 2023

Wait, what did I just watch? That’s BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri. pic.twitter.com/tdsj9jIUe8 — FJ (@Natsecjeff) December 6, 2023

To conclude …

Source @BNODesk