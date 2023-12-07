Videos

This magnificent BBC News fail finally gave us something in the news to smile about – all our favourite reactions here

Poke Staff. Updated December 7th, 2023

It goes without saying that every year in the news has been worse than the last since, ooh, at least 2016.

And while we almost ran out of time in 2023, finally – finally! – the news has thrown up something we can all smile about. And relate to if you’ve ever suffered an excruciating, unintentional public faux pas (so – all of us then).

It’s BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri who thought she’d have a little bit of private fun while the countdown to the headlines continued with her off screen.

Except suddenly she was on screen, and the bit of private fun went magnificently public.

And lo, a meme was born.

It took us all the way back to this, back in the day.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

Source @BNODesk