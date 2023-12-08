‘What is the joke that you can’t tell people, because you die of laughter?’ 20 suggestions

‘What is the joke that you can’t tell people, because you die of laughter?’

“Mine would be:

A man is sitting at home when he hears a knock on his door. He opens the door and sees a snail in the porch. He picks up the snail and throws it as far as he can.

Three years later, there’s a knock on the door. He opens it and sees the same snail. The snail says, ‘what the hell was that all about?'”