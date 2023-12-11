Alex Scott had the very best response to Joey Barton’s sexist rants about women in football

Celebrity

You might already be aware of the series of sexist tweets sent by former Footballer Joey Barton telling anyone that would listen – don’t feel compelled, obviously – that women football pundits were ruining TV coverage of the game.

To (briefly) recap, Barton said women ‘shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority’, suggesting it was like him ‘talking about knitting or netball’.

Barton – nearly done, honest – said ‘you cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense’; and that ‘any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel’.

And here’s what he had to say to anyone who suggested he was being sexist.

Come on guys, how can Joey Barton be sexist? His nan is literally a woman! pic.twitter.com/X1PAO682aA — joey t (@josephteee) December 8, 2023

Riiiiiiiight.

And we mention it not to inflict any more Barton on you but because of this pitch perfect response by the fabulous former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott.

Here’s what she said at the conclusion of the BBC’s coverage of the WSL match between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday (watched by a WSL-record crowd of 59,042) in a clip that has since gone wildly viral.

Player of the match stuff!

Joey Barton shouldn’t be seen near a job in football again. I’m just sick of it.

Thanks Alex x https://t.co/iU1L9xMLeF — Carrie Brown (@CarrieBrownTV) December 10, 2023

Say it louder @AlexScott! If my daughter wants to pursue a career in the men’s game, she’d get my support . I’d expect her to get ANY job on merit. Not because she’s a female (of colour!) but because she’s earned the right… https://t.co/02Z0WxkFJS — Stevie Spence (@Spendogg5) December 10, 2023

Thank you Alex Scott. We all love you and value you so much. ✨ Here's to the future girls and boys!!!! It's #HerGameToo ❤️ https://t.co/LxyNVXu1yc — Her Game Too (@HerGameToo) December 10, 2023

in a world full of people don’t be a joey barton https://t.co/Rsag7rwD13 — ava (@avsawfc) December 10, 2023

Absolute class.

"Football is a better place with us all in it"

We couldn't agree more – thank you @AlexScott #WomeninFootball pic.twitter.com/6ciOaGtaXa — Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) December 10, 2023

Source @ChrisChohan