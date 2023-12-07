Joey Barton’s sexist rant about female football commentators got kicked into row Z

Social Media

We’re not sure who put a 50p in Joey Barton, but the edgy opinions came thick and fast. Mostly thick.

Twitter/X was treated to his considered opinion on women commentating on men’s football.

He shared what he thought was proof of his point.

I mean look at the nonsense. You give them a fucking inch… Was going to use the hashtag #Getthemout but no doubt it will be taken out of context… Out the stadiums and off the concourse’s with the influencer fucking nonsense. Men surely, enough’s enough? Someone got to say… pic.twitter.com/ROGBdaZ9CE — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 7, 2023

Clearly guilty of reporting facts while wearing make-up. Shocking stuff.

When a lot of people called him out, he doubled down with this high-quality argument – if you’re eight years old.

We could sum up the response with this …

But let’s just see what people had to say to and about him.

1.

Yeah! I mean with Alex Scott in particular, other than her degree in Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting, extensive playing career and lengthy TV experience, what justification could there possibly be for her fronting shows about the men’s game? — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 7, 2023

2.

Alright Dad let’s get you back in the car https://t.co/dxSJ4MM6MN — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2023

3.

must have missed your previous campaigns against commentary from people like john motson, clive tyldesley, barry davies and des lynam – who also didn’t play in the men’s game. or is it possible that you’re just a misogynist? anyway, much to think about https://t.co/HlyTZaGceI — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) December 7, 2023

4.

Yet the women won in 2022, marking the first time since 1966 that any England senior football team had won a major championship. Start knitting that on a scarf ya clackwanker https://t.co/9qAvXljo1u — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 7, 2023

5.

It’s always a great shame to see someone with such a large platform using it to talk complete shite. — Sav Mondo (@SavMondo) December 7, 2023

6.

I see a certain mediocre ex-footballer with an aching desperation to still be relevant has turned to the last resort of the talentless scoundrel and jumped on the anti-woke grift. Sad and pathetic — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 7, 2023

7.

8.

Aw, the poor guy can't handle not being relevant anymore — Matt Hayes ☮️ (@matthayesthfc) December 6, 2023

9.

I’d rather have Alex Scott or Karen Carney giving their opinions than Michael Owen or Danny Murphy tbh https://t.co/C59zOFfVXB — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) December 7, 2023

10.

The female mind can never comprehend the men’s game to make genius analysis like our local analyst here, such as https://t.co/25981CgWFI pic.twitter.com/VWp9w7Lh2C — Zito (@_Zeets) December 6, 2023

11.

Bit early to be on the sauce, Joey. Just tell me your favourite cheese so I don't have to read your misogynistic piffle. — Joe Bangles CBE MP (@JoeBangles11) December 7, 2023

12.

Quite a reinvention this is. You've gone from football league manager to the tesco Andrew tate. — john_nufc (@FplToon) December 7, 2023

13.

He’s so bitter that women with more talent than him are able to get a better jobs than him https://t.co/ppQ291uFTF — Grace (@graceyldn) December 6, 2023

14.

Things I can’t comment on: knitting & netball.

Things I can comment on: football and how much of an absolute rat of a human Joey Barton is!#namaste ‍♀️ https://t.co/wzSaOczf5L — Kate Longhurst (@katelonghurst20) December 7, 2023

15.

Finally, BBC Sports reporter Lauren Moore shared her very relevant perspective.

The blatant sexism still in this industry is exhausting. I already feel like I have to work harder to prove myself and be taken seriously. I love sport so much, I love my job. I don’t understand why being a woman is supposed to stop me from having an opinion on men’s football https://t.co/CRmD0MGukY — lauren moore (@lauren_k_moore) December 7, 2023

