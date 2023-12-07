Social Media

Joey Barton’s sexist rant about female football commentators got kicked into row Z

Poke Staff. Updated December 7th, 2023

We’re not sure who put a 50p in Joey Barton, but the edgy opinions came thick and fast. Mostly thick.

Twitter/X was treated to his considered opinion on women commentating on men’s football.

Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently. The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena. #namaste

He shared what he thought was proof of his point.

Clearly guilty of reporting facts while wearing make-up. Shocking stuff.

When a lot of people called him out, he doubled down with this high-quality argument – if you’re eight years old.

Stand by everything I’ve said on Women commenting and co-comms on the Men’s football. Like me talking about Knitting or Netball. Way out of my comfort zone. Some of the Men are bad enough! We have gone too far. You cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense. Any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel

We could sum up the response with this …

Earps Fuck Off GIFfrom Earps GIFs

But let’s just see what people had to say to and about him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Finally, BBC Sports reporter Lauren Moore shared her very relevant perspective.

