The Deputy PM’s veiled threat to defund a uni for dropping the national anthem might not be the defence of British values he thinks

The Daily Mail is banging its ‘woke universities’ drum again.

It’s almost as though there weren’t an enormous row about the Government’s immigration policy, a widening split in the Tory Party and the increasing likelihood of a Labour general election win to report on.

You won’t be surprised by these reactions to Bristol University’s decision.

You also won’t be surprised to learn that it seems to be something of a non-story.

Since when do universities play the national anthem at graduation ceremonies? News to me. — Dr Karen Schafheutle (@KSchafheutle) December 8, 2023

So what? I don’t remember it being played at our eldest’s graduation ceremony in ‘22 . If it was, I didn’t sing along. — Kim (@Khaddrell1) December 8, 2023

Plenty of comments suggest that Bristol university didn't tend to play the national anthem much in the past either. In other words, the Daily Mail are mouth-foaming over double nothing. If you've attended a graduation ceremony at Bristol, perhaps you could help clear this up? https://t.co/FMvUV0uaDO — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) December 8, 2023

It’s not like the Daily Mail to stoke division based on little to nothing.

Things got slightly more surprising, however, when the actual Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, posted a thinly veiled threat.

Pulling their funding for not singing what the Government wants them to sing. #BritishValues

Just the Deputy Prime Minister… Seemingly threatening a university with the removal of state support for not playing the national anthem. Nothing fascist-ey to see here…. https://t.co/J4TEFL1HRM — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 8, 2023

Pints are 7 quid. Coffee is now 3.50. Food has gone up by 20% in the last two years. And people are struggling to pay their mortgages and rent. Spending one minute of your time on this made up issue while ignoring everything else is why you’re 20 points behind in the polls. https://t.co/gvpLhSJQEC — Darcys’Wickham (@DarcysMick) December 9, 2023

Dep PM threatening a top University @BristolUni to stop their funding as they’ve chosen, at the request of their students, not to play the National Anthem at graduation ceremonies? So @OliverDowden why don’t you comply with the will of the people & call a General Election NOW? https://t.co/Smpje60UVz — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 8, 2023

Wait wait wait, if we don't sing the National Anthem you don't get university education? All sounds a bit North Korea, lad. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 8, 2023

Is this literally a senior government minister threatening a major UK university with removal of its funding for a legal act of free speech? Where’s the Free Speech Union? https://t.co/88aQ9zlalh — Dr Katherine Schofield (@katherineschof8) December 8, 2023

If “British heritage” is singing a song about a God you may or not believe in protecting a stranger you are legally obligated to fund the luxurious lifestyle of, then there’s plenty to be ashamed of, to be fair. https://t.co/mhGKntDm3X — Mark! The Herald Angel Sing (@MarkGComedyUK) December 8, 2023

Threatening independent institutions like Universities (and the Courts) is a well-worn page in the modern authoritarians playbook. They turn-up the heat slowly in the hope no-one notices. https://t.co/mcZ8qQNnYA — Prof Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) December 8, 2023

Desperate efforts to revive culture wars here. Whinging on about “cancelling” national anthems at events that quite routinely don’t play national anthems & where it isn’t obvious why they should. Just as it isn’t before every Parliament day…or cabinet meeting .. https://t.co/n9rwmUy3Yf — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) December 9, 2023

It really is fun to watch the Tories in their “fuck it, why even bother hiding” phase. https://t.co/3QOvJIpCdS — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 9, 2023

Maybe if those thousands of British kids living in poverty formed a band to play the national anthem every day, Dowden would give a fuck about them too https://t.co/BXKoZsQDaB — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) December 8, 2023

English heritage. British taxpayer. Universal anachronism. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 8, 2023

I know someone else who won't be subsidised by the British taxpayer much longer. Tick tock, Oliver. pic.twitter.com/UIWS1khVMb — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) December 8, 2023

I would much rather my taxes go toward seats of learning than bizarre, pie-in-the-sky, dog whistle horseshit like the Rwanda scheme. https://t.co/z2tS9yWf3g — Jason (@NickMotown) December 8, 2023

Oh, the irony …

