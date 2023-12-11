Politics

The Deputy PM’s veiled threat to defund a uni for dropping the national anthem might not be the defence of British values he thinks

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 11th, 2023

The Daily Mail is banging its ‘woke universities’ drum again.

It’s almost as though there weren’t an enormous row about the Government’s immigration policy, a widening split in the Tory Party and the increasing likelihood of a Labour general election win to report on.

You won’t be surprised by these reactions to Bristol University’s decision.

@SereneSquirrel If anyone in Britain is offended by anything British, please leave Britain.

@calvinrobinson Defund Bristol University.

@TribesBritannia Here we go, the morons continue to take over

@jan_m_x Well pop them On next flight to Rwanda

You also won’t be surprised to learn that it seems to be something of a non-story.

It’s not like the Daily Mail to stoke division based on little to nothing.

via GIPHY

Things got slightly more surprising, however, when the actual Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, posted a thinly veiled threat.

Pulling their funding for not singing what the Government wants them to sing. #BritishValues

Oh, the irony …

Source Oliver Dowden Image Screengrab