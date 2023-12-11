Jonathan Gullis accused Gary Lineker of breaking BBC rules over Rwanda and the MotD man’s response was championship-winning stuff

Celebrity

Gary Lineker was among a whole host of familiar names who have signed an open letter calling on Rishi Sunak to scrap his Rwanda scheme.

The letter, which was signed by figures as varied as Succession star Brian Cox, former head of the British Army Richard Dannatt and women’s rights campaigner Helen Pankhurst, called for a ‘fair new plan for refugees’.

Here’s what Lineker had to say.

‘We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities. ‘That’s why I’m backing this new campaign, because fair really can begin here.’

And that went down just as well with the Daily Mail as you’d expect.

Here’s what Lineker had to say about that (and in the unlikely event you don’t know what he’s referring to, click here).

Wish I’d done that at Italia ‘90, but not with this. https://t.co/Y1Tbk2G8cV — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

But that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because it caught the eye of the rarely less than over-excited Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember – who said Lineker was guilty of ‘yet another’ breach of the BBC’s recently revised impartiality rules.

Yet another breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules by @GaryLineker. But, sadly, spineless Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to Lineker previously. https://t.co/0qWkoRNOmk — Jonathan Gullis MP (@GullisJonathan) December 11, 2023

And Lineker’s response was proper man of the match stuff.

Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him? https://t.co/bxxxbj5Twb — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

Back of the net!

The simplest of tap-ins. Once a goalhanger, always a goalhanger! — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 11, 2023

Just the merest of touches from the old Fox in the Box there Jeff but the young lad from Stoke has been nutmegged and it's in the back of the net. One nil. https://t.co/WInQKFBVzQ — The Dorries Trophy (@NadBadDangerous) December 11, 2023

He’ll go straight back on Channel 4 News and misrepresent you again. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 11, 2023

They love free speech as long as you agree with them. Keep up the good work squire. — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) December 11, 2023

