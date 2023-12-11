14 favourite reactions to this laughably bad A.I. rendering of a Christian’s dream TV show

Twitter

Fundamentalist Christian Ben Zeisloft is the editor of conservative news outlet, Republican Sentinel – which is great, because it means he isn’t in charge of programming on any TV network.

If he were, this is a taste of what he’d be commissioning.

As if the concept weren’t bad enough, Zeisloft’s terrible A.I. rendering of the scene added a bizarre twist to the whole idea – and tweeters were all over it.

1.

The child with six fingers grabbing his dads leg – I wanna see a show about that https://t.co/sXP2ZCq246 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 10, 2023

2.

they have five arms between those two girls on the left side what a truly blessed family https://t.co/O5i7NvqSkv — Siobhan Craig – DarkEden21 (@DarkEden21) December 10, 2023

3.

gather round, children, it’s time to read from the BOBY FAGOOLY https://t.co/9ZeBeDbCQI pic.twitter.com/NjA9bvR87t — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) December 9, 2023

4.

Ew what's the kid doing to the dad's immediate left? Little perve. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 9, 2023

5.

Lord we ask you to relieve us of this terrible rosacea https://t.co/T7PVifTzB8 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 10, 2023

6.

Sounds boring as shit what if the dad was dying of cancer and secretly running a meth empire instead https://t.co/ViQD3yW7la — gröøvy (@grooviestsalami) December 10, 2023

7.

8.

9.

The American mind cannot conceive of faith without referring to Disney or guns or chan memes or ads from the 1960s https://t.co/M180g110Zr — atrophy wife (@zuza_real) December 9, 2023

10.

Why does their middle daughter have three hands and a smartphone? And how do they plan to share that giant loaf of bread for dinner? And whose hand is touching Dad’s thigh? And who let their youngest daughter have a pint of beer before dinner? — Ivan ✊ Plis (@ivanplis) December 9, 2023

11.

dawg you got some serious People Under the Stairs shit going on here pic.twitter.com/p5nmJUNays — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) December 9, 2023

12.

What in the name of the Holy Inquisition is going on here? ️ What kind of mutant family from the depths of the abyss is that? Is that a Bible or the Necronomicon she’s holding…St. Michael preserve us. — Dennis Maykowski (@MaykowskiD) December 9, 2023

13.

i want so bad for this post to be satire — Daniel Y. (@civic_cat) December 10, 2023

14.

Focus on making good tv show with interesting characters and conflict first. Don’t start with an ideology and work backward, it never works. — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) December 9, 2023

William B. Fuckley had a different point

you have this. you literally have an entire parallel media ecosystem that does nothing but make shit like this. what you actually want is this “and other people are forced somehow to watch and compliment it” https://t.co/z4dDTwRjzl — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) December 9, 2023

