Perez Hilton said Kylie Minogue ‘serenaded him’ in Las Vegas and it was an even bigger stretch than her limo

Celebrity

Perez Hilton – you remember – is a big fan of Kylie Minogue (stick with us, please) and shared a video of her Las Vegas residency.

Specifically, a segment of Spinning Around in which Minogue ‘serenaded’ him.

I have been to thousands of concerts. And THIS ONE will forever remain one of my favorites ever! This moment specifically, from @KylieMinogue’s #LasVegas residency at @VenetianVegas’ @VoltaireLV, is an instant highlight of my life! pic.twitter.com/R3JLKiMFDH — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 11, 2023

And it’s fair to say the internet – not all of it, just most of it – begged to differ.

I LOVE how she deadpan ignores him the whole entire video pic.twitter.com/gr4W72ObeW — KM Lover (@LoverKM90) December 11, 2023

She blanked you — Jaiden Micheal (@jaidenofficial) December 12, 2023

Wasn’t a highlight for her obviously — Celebration Tour ✨ (@iconer1983) December 11, 2023

To say Kylie "serenaded" you is such a stretch. — Steeven Hyde (@HydeTercero) December 12, 2023

Siri show me the polar opposite of being serenaded pic.twitter.com/9XUo8zMcxJ — Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 12, 2023

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

She literally made eye contact and gestured to him right in the beginning of the video… pic.twitter.com/XxXRJqytUm — LeoGoneSavage (@LeoGoneSavage) December 12, 2023

