Perez Hilton said Kylie Minogue ‘serenaded him’ in Las Vegas and it was an even bigger stretch than her limo

Poke Staff. Updated December 12th, 2023

Perez Hilton – you remember – is a big fan of Kylie Minogue (stick with us, please) and shared a video of her Las Vegas residency.

Specifically, a segment of Spinning Around in which Minogue ‘serenaded’ him.

And it’s fair to say the internet – not all of it, just most of it – begged to differ.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Source @ThePerezHilton