Perez Hilton said Kylie Minogue ‘serenaded him’ in Las Vegas and it was an even bigger stretch than her limo
Perez Hilton – you remember – is a big fan of Kylie Minogue (stick with us, please) and shared a video of her Las Vegas residency.
Specifically, a segment of Spinning Around in which Minogue ‘serenaded’ him.
I have been to thousands of concerts. And THIS ONE will forever remain one of my favorites ever! This moment specifically, from @KylieMinogue’s #LasVegas residency at @VenetianVegas’ @VoltaireLV, is an instant highlight of my life! pic.twitter.com/R3JLKiMFDH
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 11, 2023
And it’s fair to say the internet – not all of it, just most of it – begged to differ.
I LOVE how she deadpan ignores him the whole entire video pic.twitter.com/gr4W72ObeW
— KM Lover (@LoverKM90) December 11, 2023
She blanked you
— Jaiden Micheal (@jaidenofficial) December 12, 2023
Wasn’t a highlight for her obviously
— Celebration Tour ✨ (@iconer1983) December 11, 2023
To say Kylie "serenaded" you is such a stretch.
— Steeven Hyde (@HydeTercero) December 12, 2023
Siri show me the polar opposite of being serenaded pic.twitter.com/9XUo8zMcxJ
— Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 12, 2023
Just in the interests of balance and all that …
She literally made eye contact and gestured to him right in the beginning of the video… pic.twitter.com/XxXRJqytUm
— LeoGoneSavage (@LeoGoneSavage) December 12, 2023
Source @ThePerezHilton