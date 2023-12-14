Sheridan Smith was in a different type of drama when she got stuck in a lift with Stephen Fry

Celebrity

The One Show was temporarily deprived of two special guests when Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry got stuck in a BBC lift.

Omg, The One Show just apologised to viewers that Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry aren't on the sofa yet because they are stuck in a lift. This is the beginning of a sketch or play if ever I heard one! — Flavia Fraser-Cannon (@Chooban) December 13, 2023

James Rowe quite rightly alerted TV critic Scott Bryan.

@scottygb I hope you’re aware that Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry are meant to be on The One Show right now but they are both stuck in a BBC lift — James Rowe (@MrJamesRowe) December 13, 2023

With Scott on the case, we knew there’d be timely updates.

UPDATE: Stephen Fry and Sheridan Smith are no longer stuck in a BBC lift. https://t.co/GC2kXFoxFj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 13, 2023

The BBC set people’s minds at rest – or brought the jokefest to a close, depending on how you view it.

They made it! After a slight delay due to a stuck lift, @stephenfry and @Sheridansmith1 are on the sofa Watch #TheOneShow live now https://t.co/OI7vEbLBl1 pic.twitter.com/n5Xo7d1Dp4 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 13, 2023

Online, a lot of people made the same joke.

1.

BREAKING: Sheridan Smith to play Sheridan Smith in new 3-part drama ‘The Lift’ based on a true story. https://t.co/0iNnccV41W pic.twitter.com/NtEVapVMj4 — L E WS (@LDN_Lewis) December 13, 2023

2.

BBC lift engineers answering the emergency phone to Sheridan Smith https://t.co/IyVw60xehx pic.twitter.com/8m40Tkcdcr — Gene McGurk (@magawk) December 13, 2023

3.

When Sheridan starts singing Cilla songs to lift the mood https://t.co/FsS22S4YMC pic.twitter.com/chC6p7czGf — James (@ArthurlieKillie) December 13, 2023

4.

The one show booking agent looking for Stephen Fry and Sheridan smith.pic.twitter.com/JMZwdGbJqj — JR Hartleys landline. (@JRsLandline) December 13, 2023

5.

Sheridan, for the first time ever in dual roles will be playing herself and Stephen Fry in the ITV drama “STUCK” due to air next Autumn. https://t.co/ghamg7GWL6 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) December 13, 2023

6.

Can confirm the BBC lifts are dire https://t.co/7iMIfo3zLQ — James Kelly (@James_Kelly) December 13, 2023

7.

Starring Sheridan Smith, #TheLift is a gripping three-part drama about being stuck in a lift with Stephen Fry when waiting to film on ‘The One Show’ Starts Monday 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX pic.twitter.com/x9tl8B3ZEn — Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) December 13, 2023

8.

Never usually watch The One Show, but they’ve just had to apologise on air that Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry are stuck in a lift? Does this happen often? What is going to happen next? Will they make it out before the end of the show? I’m so invested. #oneshow — Hazel Coleman (@hazelcoleman94) December 13, 2023

9.

Why can’t I get stuck in a lift with Stephen Fry? Can you imagine his undivided company for a few minutes? — Martin (@_SmartUK) December 13, 2023

10.

Me in the lift announcing I didn’t like two pints of larger pic.twitter.com/ZQRwx5bYue — V. Cadaverini (@East_) December 13, 2023

11.

Sheridan smith with play herself, Stephen Fry, the lift and a single The One Show viewer for the full 360 experience https://t.co/a5CGvpNqkq — Josh Murray (@JPM1a) December 13, 2023

Frances Barber had another celebrity lift drama anecdote.

I was in RSC Hamlet at the Barbican in the 80’s. Brian Blessed was Claudius. He got stuck in a lift before his entrance. The whole audience heard his expletives once he was released. Ken Branagh, as Laertes said ‘Methinks I hear Claudius arrive’. Everyone collapsed laughing. https://t.co/QfJFHxpy6O — frances Barber (@francesbarber13) December 13, 2023

It wasn’t the first time Stephen Fry had been in such a predicament.

Last year, a BBC lift had kept another guest from spreading their message, but in this case that might have been a blessing.

Broadcast round thrown into chaos this morning, after Michael Gove gets stuck in a lift. pic.twitter.com/VaWjLv1AR6 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 10, 2022

Never get in a BBC lift.

