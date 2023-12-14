Celebrity

Sheridan Smith was in a different type of drama when she got stuck in a lift with Stephen Fry

Poke Staff. Updated December 14th, 2023

The One Show was temporarily deprived of two special guests when Sheridan Smith and Stephen Fry got stuck in a BBC lift.

James Rowe quite rightly alerted TV critic Scott Bryan.

With Scott on the case, we knew there’d be timely updates.

The BBC set people’s minds at rest – or brought the jokefest to a close, depending on how you view it.

Online, a lot of people made the same joke.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Frances Barber had another celebrity lift drama anecdote.

It wasn’t the first time Stephen Fry had been in such a predicament.

Last year, a BBC lift had kept another guest from spreading their message, but in this case that might have been a blessing.

Never get in a BBC lift.

READ MORE

Greg James had the best response to Michael Gove getting stuck in a BBC lift for 30 minutes

Image BBC