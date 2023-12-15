US

Donald Trump claims a general said he was the bravest little boy in the world, or something – Chinny reckon times 12

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 15th, 2023

A few days ago, Manhattan was the venue for the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala and their Keynote speaker was Donald Trump.

The former President told assembled adoring fans of his plans to obliterate all remnants of the works of Joe Biden on day one of his next residency of the White House, promising to bring swift retribution to those who have ‘destroyed the country’.

What’s that tagline again? “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

If his plans for the future were grounded in reality, the same can’t be said of his recount of the past, such as this ‘and then everyone cheered’ type anecdote.

‘Fantastic general, actually, said to me, “Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield, men have gone down on my left and on my right, I stood on the hills with soldiers who were killed, but I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went onto that stage with Hillary Clinton after what happened”.

And then that woman asked you the first question about it.’ And I said “Locker room talk.”‘

Ah, yes. The bravery of dismissing boasting about assaulting women.

The audience, who had paid between $699 and $30,000 to attend, were as gullible about buying Trump’s obvious BS as they had been about buying those tickets. People on Twitter/X were a lot more sceptical.

An actual Marine spoke out.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab