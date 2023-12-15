Donald Trump claims a general said he was the bravest little boy in the world, or something – Chinny reckon times 12

US

A few days ago, Manhattan was the venue for the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala and their Keynote speaker was Donald Trump.

The former President told assembled adoring fans of his plans to obliterate all remnants of the works of Joe Biden on day one of his next residency of the White House, promising to bring swift retribution to those who have ‘destroyed the country’.

What’s that tagline again? “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

If his plans for the future were grounded in reality, the same can’t be said of his recount of the past, such as this ‘and then everyone cheered’ type anecdote.

Trump claims a General who had seen soldiers die on the battlefield told him the bravest thing he ever saw was Trump’s “locker room talk” answer during the debate pic.twitter.com/j6cqtCjq3T — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2023

‘Fantastic general, actually, said to me, “Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield, men have gone down on my left and on my right, I stood on the hills with soldiers who were killed, but I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went onto that stage with Hillary Clinton after what happened”. And then that woman asked you the first question about it.’ And I said “Locker room talk.”‘

Ah, yes. The bravery of dismissing boasting about assaulting women.

The audience, who had paid between $699 and $30,000 to attend, were as gullible about buying Trump’s obvious BS as they had been about buying those tickets. People on Twitter/X were a lot more sceptical.

1.

It was that renowned warrior General Motors https://t.co/41UTLdTAae — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) December 10, 2023

2.

3.

It's kind of a backwards compliment to Hillary. I mean, she literally was the more powerful, the more formidable person on that stage. — Fiona Webster #FBR #FBPE (@fiona_webster22) December 11, 2023

4.

It was actually a Colonel with a bucket of extra crispy. — Justice (@ac2020) December 10, 2023

5.

It is pretty brave going into a battle of wits completely unarmed — Paul Cyphers (@PaulCyphers1) December 11, 2023

6.

7.

When he starts any story of something that “happened” and the first word is someone saying “ Sir…” he’s fecking lying https://t.co/EpcXRCovll — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) December 11, 2023

8.

Did the General have tears in his eyes? https://t.co/7d5usNwEhx — Evan (@daviddunn177) December 14, 2023

9.

Trump doesn’t give speeches. He tells long fake stories that provide an alternate reality in which he’s the hero and allow his audience to conflate themselves with him as he pretends to vanquish imaginary enemies like “Sleepy Joe” “Crooked Hillary” “the Deep State” & “Fake News” — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 10, 2023

10.

This is the most grotesque thing i have ever heard. He will say something worse next week. — JUAN GENAO (@jmg8650) December 10, 2023

11.

Can I have "Thins That Are Complete Bullshit" for 500, Alex? https://t.co/3DaCyh0qFO — Fuckface Von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) December 10, 2023

12.

I wonder if it’s the same general who told him to have a “wild” protest on J6 because the election was stolen? https://t.co/Dtof043zhZ — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist (@jimstewartson) December 10, 2023

An actual Marine spoke out.

I'm a Marine. I've seen combat. I've seen Marines do brave things in combat. There is nothing brave about Donald Trump. https://t.co/iN8SgLrN5H — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 14, 2023

READ MORE

Donald Trump is giving away pieces of his arrest suit with his Mug Shot Edition NFTs. Seriously – who’s writing this stuff?

Source Acyn Image Screengrab