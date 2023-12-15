Celebrity

James Blunt had the very best response to this guy’s tale of a beautiful woman he saw on the train

Over on Twitter @Keionisbored went seriously viral with this tale of a train journey and the regret he felt when he didn’t say anything to an ‘absolutely gorgeous’ who got off the same stop he did.

And it promoted lots of replies, some more sympathetic than others …

But no one said it better than James Blunt.

And because it got us in the mood for another James Blunt comeback, it took us back to this particularly NSFW effort a month or two back.

Source @Keionisbored @JamesBlunt