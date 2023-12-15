James Blunt had the very best response to this guy’s tale of a beautiful woman he saw on the train
Over on Twitter @Keionisbored went seriously viral with this tale of a train journey and the regret he felt when he didn’t say anything to an ‘absolutely gorgeous’ who got off the same stop he did.
I saw one of the most beautiful women that I've ever seen in my life on the train and I told myself if she was on my stop I'd say SOMETHING, I had to say something, she was absolutely gorgeous, she was a full moon to my night sky, she got off on my stop and I stayed silent
— Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023
I don't think I've ever been more disgusted with myself than after that, I was physically sick by my inability to act
— Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023
I'll never see her again but I'll never forget what she looks like, I'd recognize her in a thousand lifetimes
— Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023
And it promoted lots of replies, some more sympathetic than others …
don’t feel bad bro, with 8 million people in new york odds are really good you’ll run into her again sometime in the next 200 years
— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) December 14, 2023
But no one said it better than James Blunt.
That’s a cracking idea for a song. https://t.co/KGpn9yx3dn
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 14, 2023
Boom.
And because it got us in the mood for another James Blunt comeback, it took us back to this particularly NSFW effort a month or two back.
It’s only when you get to a certain age you realise how good @JamesBlunt is and that your mum wasn’t just a soppy cunt.
— walby (@jackwalby) October 30, 2023
She was much more than just a soggy cunt to me. https://t.co/Mn7lu1Z7gc
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 30, 2023
Next!
Source @Keionisbored @JamesBlunt