James Blunt had the very best response to this guy’s tale of a beautiful woman he saw on the train

Over on Twitter @Keionisbored went seriously viral with this tale of a train journey and the regret he felt when he didn’t say anything to an ‘absolutely gorgeous’ who got off the same stop he did.

I saw one of the most beautiful women that I've ever seen in my life on the train and I told myself if she was on my stop I'd say SOMETHING, I had to say something, she was absolutely gorgeous, she was a full moon to my night sky, she got off on my stop and I stayed silent — Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023

I don't think I've ever been more disgusted with myself than after that, I was physically sick by my inability to act — Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023

I'll never see her again but I'll never forget what she looks like, I'd recognize her in a thousand lifetimes — Keion (@Keionisbored) December 13, 2023

And it promoted lots of replies, some more sympathetic than others …

don’t feel bad bro, with 8 million people in new york odds are really good you’ll run into her again sometime in the next 200 years — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) December 14, 2023

But no one said it better than James Blunt.

That’s a cracking idea for a song. https://t.co/KGpn9yx3dn — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 14, 2023

And because it got us in the mood for another James Blunt comeback, it took us back to this particularly NSFW effort a month or two back.

It’s only when you get to a certain age you realise how good @JamesBlunt is and that your mum wasn’t just a soppy cunt. — walby (@jackwalby) October 30, 2023

She was much more than just a soggy cunt to me. https://t.co/Mn7lu1Z7gc — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 30, 2023

Source @Keionisbored @JamesBlunt