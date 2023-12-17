Paula Abdul was really stumped on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – and the host had the funniest response

Celebrity

One of the perks of being a celebrity must be getting invited to record Christmas editions of popular TV show. Paula Abdul was one of the celebrities appearing on the festive edition of Wheel of Fortune, but the christmassy slant on the Before and After* round threw her a curveball.

*Think Answer Smash from Richard Osman’s House of Games, but it’s two phrases that contain a connecting word.

We’re not sure how she didn’t get this one, but we love the noise she made in place of the final word and we really love the response from host Pat Sajak.

“That is incorrect!”

In case, for some reason, you didn’t get the answer, it’s ‘The good the bad and the ugly sweater’.

These commenters enjoyed it a lot more than if she’d solved it.

She should’ve gotten that… except, maybe she’s living in Miami where people don’t wear sweaters much.

cytherian

Pat’s immediate response to her guess as soon as she finishes “saying” it is hilarious.

Bgrngod

Abdul: “…and the….Mnhrahhhrrr!” Sajak: “That is incorrect.” Truer words have never been spoken, by either.

Shutterbug927

This took me longer to figure out than I’d like to admit … Man, I might be dumb.

TheScrounger

This show won’t be the same after Pat Sajak retires.

Federer91

“or you can just stare at it” Pat’s a menace haha.

IcepickJones

Pat is such an asshole sometimes and it’s hilarious.

StevenW84

Murmurmun went full Billy Madison.

Miss Abdul, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I’ve ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may god have mercy on your soul.



READ MORE

Pronunciation was this Wheel of Fortune contestant’s very expensive Achilles’ heel

Source r/funny Image Screengrab