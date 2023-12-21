Piers Morgan asked an OnlyFans ‘influencer’ what her kids would make of her videos and her response wins comeback of the year

Celebrity

Piers Morgan is no stranger to going viral – it’s what he lives for, for goodness sake. But the reasons he goes viral, it’s fair to say, are not always of his own choosing.

And as we look back on our biggest posts of 2023, this was one of the very best.

It’s Morgan interviewing Elle Brook, who is by all accounts a bit of a big deal on OnlyFans, whatever that is (alright, we know what it is), and he asked what her kids (she doesn’t have any yet) would make of what she gets up to online.

And her fabulous response was A++.

Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day. Elle: “They can cry in a Ferrari.”@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/jqhLDRYFNB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 6, 2023

Boom.

He was speechless 😂 — Jesse Lannister 🦁 (@ItsFangs) June 6, 2023

This is legendary 😂 🐐 — Deen (@DeenTheGreat) June 6, 2023

Last word to @ellebrookeuk.

Iconic if I do say so myself 🤝🏻 — Elle Brooke (@ellebrookeuk) June 6, 2023

Source Twitter @PiersUncensored