A man said Taylor Swift without make-up showed ‘just how much women are lying’ and was mocked into next year

Celebrity Taylor Swift

Not sure if you’ve heard or anything but Taylor Swift’s got a new album out.

We mention it because of this particular man’s take on the biggest pop star on the planet has just gone viral for reasons which are about to become obvious, shared by Visqo over on Reddit who said: ‘Dude just found out what make-up is.’



And the mockery was such that it will probably still be in-coming when Swift has her next album out.

1.

‘So you are telling me the guys from KISS do not actually look like that? Bummer!’

stupidnewton



2.

‘And here I was idolizing the Blue Man Group.’

ThatOneGuy-4434

3.

‘If that’s the worst picture anyone can take of you you are truly genetically blessed.’

AdhesivenessGlum1143

4.

‘Wait. So ur trying to tell me one of the greatest popstars today that performs in front hundreds of thousands of people, does make up before going in public?

‘No wayyyyyy.’

Swipsi

5.

‘I always ask myself if these dudes think women are born with bright red lipstick.’

Key-Freedom-2132

6.

‘Tell me you’ve never woken up next to a woman, without telling me you’ve never woken up next to a woman.’

Impossible_Hyena7562

7.

‘Don’t tell these guys about bras and how they work. It will blow their mind.’

psychoacer

8.

‘You wonder if he has the same energy for Elon’s hair plugs.’

nobody_smith723

9.

‘I don’t know what she usually looks like, but this looks fine.’

alb5357

10.

‘As a woman, this is exactly how I thought Taylor Swift would look without makeup. Did he think women naturally had sparkly eyelids and noses, mink lashes and red lips? If you ask me, beards are much better disguises than makeup most of the time.’

Vale_0f_Tears

11.

‘Wait’ll he finds out anime girls aren’t real. And their faces are drawn on also. Oh boy.’

Roook36

12.

‘Same dipshits will complain when women don’t wear makeup.’

RangerRick4971

13.

‘They also praise women who “don’t wear makeup” and are “naturally beautiful” and then post photos of people who are very obviously (to anyone who isn’t a complete moron) wearing “nude” makeup.

‘It’s just misogynistic dipshittery all the way down.’

BonnieMcMurray

Source Reddit u/Visqo