This American tourist complained about having to walk in Italy and went wildly viral because it was quite the ride

The first of our look backs on our most popular posts of the year, we begin with this American TikToker who went wildly viral on Twitter with a missive they sent from her holiday on the beautiful Amalfi coast in southern Italy.

It’s fair to say she wasn’t happy – not with the resort itself – just the amount of time and effort it took to get there. Specifically, the roads. Why no roads! Eh?!

She is fucking fed up pic.twitter.com/xuPhScoiwk — Achilles de Flandres (@WeNotSocks) July 12, 2023

And the comebacks came thick and fast. Occasionally angry – and invariably very, very funny.

1.

welcome to Europe dear Americans pic.twitter.com/weRhFk1Nfl — Marcos Moschovidis (EU FOR YOU) (@Moschovidis) July 12, 2023

2.

"the amalfi coast doesn't have the infrastructure to support this tourism" yes. exactly. go home. the fact that you expect a secluded location in a small country made of mountains and workfields to have superstreets for ur comfort is such an american take it makes me violent https://t.co/rOf4FoEJQB — aurelio (@macbetheir) July 12, 2023

3.

We as Americans need to address our allergic reaction to walking — big belly gorgon (@pr0fiteer) July 12, 2023

4.

Can’t believe this place I know from gorgeous photos of steep hillsides uninterrupted by six-lane highways has steep hillsides and no six-lane highways. https://t.co/tEx6MWajYn — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) July 13, 2023

5.

Thoughts and prayers to this TikToker on vacation, nobody in the world is suffering like her right nowpic.twitter.com/2hWd8J7Rqc — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 13, 2023

6.

The disclaimer she wanted: ⚠️ WARNING ⚠️

TRAVELING MAY INVOLVE: TRAVELING — Kane Fox 🦊 (@KaneFoxxx) July 12, 2023

7.

Americans will travel to the most beautiful places on earth and wonder why they're not constructed like American cities where every household owns 2.7 cars https://t.co/9foKaPdBMl — The Raleigh and the Ivy (@PetreRaleigh) July 12, 2023

8.

Yes, stick in a six lane motorway because American tourists can’t walk the length of themselves. pic.twitter.com/P9TpwBfQrq — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) July 13, 2023

9.

Who doesn’t research the details of the place/plans they’re going to beforehand? I do that locally 😅 — Urban Legend • ሽፍታ (@edengofficial) July 12, 2023

10.

We have created the most spoiled humans in history. https://t.co/lE6hQWRFzX — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 13, 2023

11.

Please do not leave America https://t.co/omF6VwcvrS — hum dunkin (@hum_dunkin) July 12, 2023

Except there was a PS, it turned out, an important clarification – of sorts.

She issued the mea culpa 54 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/XQwiGn1aSg — Nick Walker (@nw3) July 12, 2023

Last word to this person?

He definitely looks like he's having an incredible time — Bethany Perry ❤️💜💙 (@bperry_writes) July 12, 2023

Ha! It’s probably all that walking.

"you have to fly to naples then take a train to sorrento then wait on a ferry" …… what did you think was going to happen when you booked a plane ticket then a train ticket then a ferry ticket???????????? https://t.co/buPyP8YeEe — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 12, 2023

Source Twitter @WeNotSocks Source TikTok @millenniallex