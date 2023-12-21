Life

This American tourist complained about having to walk in Italy and went wildly viral because it was quite the ride

John Plunkett. Updated December 21st, 2023

The first of our look backs on our most popular posts of the year, we begin with this American TikToker who went wildly viral on Twitter with a missive they sent from her holiday on the beautiful Amalfi coast in southern Italy.

It’s fair to say she wasn’t happy – not with the resort itself – just the amount of time and effort it took to get there. Specifically, the roads. Why no roads! Eh?!

And the comebacks came thick and fast. Occasionally angry – and invariably very, very funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Except there was a PS, it turned out, an important clarification – of sorts.

Last word to this person?

Ha! It’s probably all that walking.

Source Twitter @WeNotSocks Source TikTok @millenniallex